League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City0DoncasterDoncaster Rovers0

Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Lincoln City

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Griffiths
  • 20Norton-Cuffy
  • 2Poole
  • 16Walsh
  • 15Bramall
  • 18McGrandles
  • 6Sanders
  • 7Whittaker
  • 8Cullen
  • 10Maguire
  • 27Marquis

Substitutes

  • 3Melbourne
  • 9Hopper
  • 11Scully
  • 12Bishop
  • 19Fiorini
  • 21Sørensen
  • 29Wright

Doncaster

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Mitchell
  • 3Younger
  • 5Olowu
  • 6Williams
  • 2Knoyle
  • 14Smith
  • 23Gardner
  • 10Rowe
  • 13Jackson
  • 46Griffiths
  • 21Martin

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 7Clayton
  • 16Barlow
  • 20Dodoo
  • 25Agard
  • 28Horton
  • 45Odubeko
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamLincoln CityAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Chris Maguire (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ollie Younger (Doncaster Rovers).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Jonathan Mitchell.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Lincoln City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cohen Bramall.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Cohen Bramall (Lincoln City).

  6. Post update

    Kyle Knoyle (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    John Marquis (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ro-Shaun Williams (Doncaster Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Walsh (Lincoln City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Maguire with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Ollie Younger.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Morgan Whittaker (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

  12. Post update

    Foul by John Marquis (Lincoln City).

  13. Post update

    Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Max Sanders (Lincoln City).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Jonathan Mitchell.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dan Gardner (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Martin with a headed pass.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham31215557183968
2Wigan29186550272360
3MK Dons32169751341757
4Sunderland32167956441255
5Wycombe31159747351254
6Plymouth30158752361653
7Oxford Utd32158956411553
8Sheff Wed31141074234852
9Ipswich321391049381148
10Bolton32136134744345
11Portsmouth30128103831744
12Burton32127134140143
13Accrington31127124147-643
14Charlton31116144139239
15Cheltenham31912103849-1139
16Cambridge31911114045-538
17Lincoln City3199133640-436
18Shrewsbury32810142833-534
19Fleetwood31711134453-932
20Wimbledon31613123747-1031
21Morecambe3279164361-1830
22Gillingham32511162653-2726
23Crewe3258192656-3023
24Doncaster3365222263-4123
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC