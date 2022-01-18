League One
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon19:45PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 18th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe27157544301452
2Sunderland27156652331951
3Rotherham25155545182750
4Wigan22153442212148
5MK Dons26137646311546
6Plymouth25127640291143
7Oxford Utd26127740291143
8Sheff Wed25101053429540
9Portsmouth2410772924537
10Accrington26106103241-936
11Ipswich269894336735
12Burton25105103231135
13Cheltenham2671093245-1331
14Charlton2686123232030
15Shrewsbury2686122629-330
16Cambridge257993338-530
17Bolton2585123237-529
18Lincoln City2577112933-428
19Fleetwood2577113843-528
20Wimbledon236893036-626
21Morecambe2566133449-1524
22Crewe2657142444-2022
23Gillingham2539131941-2218
24Doncaster2544171746-2916
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC