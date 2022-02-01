League One
GillinghamGillingham19:45CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Chapman
  • 5Ehmer
  • 6Tucker
  • 15Masterson
  • 14McKenzie
  • 10Lee
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 3Tutonda
  • 17Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 24Carayol
  • 33Kelman

Substitutes

  • 1Dahlberg
  • 2Jackson
  • 9Dickson-Peters
  • 19Oliver
  • 20Phillips
  • 22Sithole
  • 26Maghoma

Crewe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Jääskeläinen
  • 12Mandron
  • 37Uwakwe
  • 6Offord
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 2Alebiosu
  • 8Lowery
  • 16Murphy
  • 14Finney
  • 7Long
  • 15Agyei

Substitutes

  • 9Porter
  • 11Ainley
  • 18Griffiths
  • 19Sambou
  • 23Johnson
  • 29O'Riordan
  • 31Richards
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham27175548183056
2Wigan25174447242355
3Sunderland29166753391454
4MK Dons29157748321652
5Wycombe29157746341252
6Oxford Utd28147750331749
7Plymouth28138747351247
8Sheff Wed27111063732543
9Ipswich29118104738941
10Burton28116113534139
11Portsmouth2710893027338
12Cambridge2891093840-237
13Accrington28107113545-1037
14Charlton28106123633336
15Bolton27105123937235
16Shrewsbury2988132731-432
17Cheltenham28711103246-1432
18Lincoln City2787123236-431
19Fleetwood2879124249-730
20Wimbledon27611103240-829
21Morecambe2877144055-1528
22Crewe2857162447-2322
23Gillingham28310152351-2819
24Doncaster2854192052-3219
