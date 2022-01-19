Championship
ReadingReading0LutonLuton Town2

Reading 0-2 Luton Town: Allan Campbell helps condemn Royals to fourth straight defeat

Allan Campbell
Allan Campbell scored for the second match running after breaking his duck for the season against Bournemouth

Reading's miserable week continued as they were beaten by in-form Luton in the Championship to suffer a fourth successive defeat.

The Hatters went in front in a quiet first half when Royals defender Tom Holmes deflected Amari'i Bell's teasing cross into his own net.

Allan Campbell doubled the lead from close range after the break, stroking home Elijah Adebayo's delivery after slick build-up play cut open the home defence.

John Swift's second-half snap shot, saved by James Shea, was the closest the Royals came, while the Hatters had a late third from Adebayo ruled out for offside.

Liam Moore was left out of the Reading squad after telling manager Veljko Paunovic he wanted to leave, and centre-half Michael Morrison took the captain's armband on his first start since mid-September.

The Royals were also without former England striker Andy Carroll after his two-month deal expired this week, as well as goalkeeper Rafael Cabral following his return to Brazil. After a difficult week, there was little to lift the mood on the pitch.

Having not kept a clean sheet since 16 October, Reading denied Luton a single attempt on target in the first half, but still trailed at the break after Holmes' unfortunate intervention.

Swift almost conjured up a quick equaliser, but sent a left-footed shot just wide, but it was Luton who turned up the heat after the break.

Royals goalkeeper Luke Southwood parried Kai Naismith's low shot shortly before Campbell's second in as many matches, and the 24-year-old prevented further damage with good saves from Campbell and Peter Kioso.

Luton climb to 11th after extending their unbeaten run to five matches, while Reading have just nine points from their past 14 and remain 21st, three points above the relegation spots, having played two games more than 22nd-placed Peterborough.

Luton boss Nathan Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I thought we were excellent, our application was brilliant, we defended our box really well to limit their chances and we threatened at times. We had enough quality to win the game.

"We had a real element of control. The pitch was really poor and it was very tricky to move the ball, and every time we moved it into midfield it was kind of dangerous, but our front two were excellent all night, a real threat.

"We've managed to jump into the top half with games in hand so it shows we are in a decent place, but we've got to go away from home again on the weekend. It's a tough, tough schedule."

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 48AshcroftSubstituted forCamaraat 79'minutes
  • 3Holmes
  • 4Morrison
  • 41Bristow
  • 15DrinkwaterBooked at 90mins
  • 28Laurent
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 10Swift
  • 19Dele-BashiruSubstituted forClarkeat 69'minutes
  • 47PuscasSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 18Lucas João
  • 32Camara
  • 39Clarke
  • 40Holden
  • 49Abrefa
  • 50Holzman

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Shea
  • 16Burke
  • 5Bradley
  • 4Naismith
  • 20Kioso
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 22CampbellSubstituted forOshoat 79'minutes
  • 18ClarkSubstituted forLansburyat 69'minutes
  • 29Bell
  • 35JeromeSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 74'minutes
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 8Berry
  • 12Sluga
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 23Lansbury
  • 24Onyedinma
  • 32Osho
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading 0, Luton Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading 0, Luton Town 2.

  3. Post update

    Mamadi Camara (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Reading. Danny Drinkwater tries a through ball, but Josh Laurent is caught offside.

  6. Booking

    Lucas João (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lucas João (Reading).

  8. Post update

    Henri Lansbury (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Booking

    Danny Drinkwater (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Danny Drinkwater (Reading).

  11. Post update

    Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Fred Onyedinma tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fred Onyedinma (Luton Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Kal Naismith with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Josh Laurent.

  20. Post update

    Mamadi Camara (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Comment posted by urz, today at 22:57

    Dear Mr Dai.
    Youve created this mess at RFC. Please sort it out and put the "manager" out of
    his misery. I don't want to watch league one football but if you continue with this farce that's where we will be.
    It's only a game but I'm seriously pixxxxed off with my club at the moment. We are a shambles. Please intervene!

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:56

    Old Waylon is in his Dundee residence this week and was at Tannadice last night.
    Waylon was disappointed and needed cheering up, so I slapped down 5K on a win for the hatters
    Waylon has got his hat on hip hip hip hooray
    Waylon is making money and the Royals are going down.
    Reading are an utter utter disgrace
    Waylon will drive the Urus back now
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by Texas Luton, today at 22:56

    Can I say that the Reading commentary was the best I’ve heard from an opposing team in years - pure entertainment

  • Comment posted by Doctor of Engineering, today at 22:43

    We are going down hard

  • Comment posted by LilNige, today at 22:41

    I hear Swift's name constantly linked with Leeds. Erm, I think you can keep him!

  • Comment posted by kal77uk, today at 22:30

    Reading FC becoming deluded, this manager is not good.......

  • Comment posted by ianH, today at 22:25

    What Jones does and the board at achieve LTFC is truly amazing. Small squad, tiny budget and a limited ground can only be admired. Well done! That is the toughest league in Europe and to be mid table is a miracle.

  • Comment posted by Jeanette , today at 22:21

    Reading team cost a small fortune and pay some decent wages. Realistically they were poor, cant be good for their sugar daddy owners long term with more performances like this. They made looton look like Barcelona. Viva the hatters lets hope they shove it to the fa and keeping winning

    • Reply posted by U17533706, today at 22:38

      U17533706 replied:
      You assume Mr Dai is actually interested. I believe only 8 players in contract next season in League 1, one of whom is the former club captain who has just been publicly humiliated by him. Interesting times...

  • Comment posted by Mickleover Royal, today at 22:20

    Pornos
    Appalling
    Nonsense
    Tactics

    PANTS Day 2

  • Comment posted by Stwickehim, today at 22:14

    Hull beating Blackburn. Who'ed have thought that one.

  • Comment posted by Dr David Banner, today at 22:13

    Reading what are you doing ?
    Forest fans were relying on you sinking derby further tonight

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:10

    What's happening at Reading...
    Bring back Stevie Copple...

    • Reply posted by Douglas Wix, today at 22:40

      Douglas Wix replied:
      Coppell please

  • Comment posted by Valois, today at 22:08

    3 points, clean sheet, job done. A very professional performance, never needed to get out of 3rd gear

    • Reply posted by Osprey, today at 22:26

      Osprey replied:
      Nice name!

  • Comment posted by U17533706, today at 22:07

    Paunovic simply HAS to go.

    • Reply posted by Mike Barnes, today at 22:57

      Mike Barnes replied:
      I repeat again.He should go; but the pay off would cause further points deduction.We are stuck with him.

  • Comment posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 22:05

    Not yet Reading.. Wait until after Saturday, then sack him.. Thanks 👍

  • Comment posted by HH, today at 22:04

    Watford fans probably quite pleased they’re going down.

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 22:00

    Hatters going strong again on a very modest budget.

    Sweet and co know how to run a club. So called big clubs take note.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 21:59

    Hatters getting closer to the playoffs!

    • Reply posted by kenneth, today at 22:22

      kenneth replied:
      Would love to see Luton in the play offs. I have lived in Luton for 47 years now and used to live close to the ground. I used to go and watch them a few times. Had some good players Ricky Hill the Stein brothers and loads more. Moved to the other side of Luton a few years ago so haven't been for a while. Used to play for the Hatters pool team as well. Good luck for the rest of the season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham26166470234754
2Bournemouth26147543232049
3Blackburn27147644301449
4QPR2513573830844
5West Brom26119631201142
6Middlesbrough2612683125642
7Huddersfield2711883330341
8Stoke2511593025538
9Coventry2410773328537
10Nottm Forest2610793328537
11Luton249873629735
12Sheff Utd249693132-133
13Millwall258982728-133
14Preston258982932-333
15Blackpool2696112732-533
16Bristol City2686123245-1330
17Swansea237792732-528
18Birmingham2677122639-1328
19Hull2675142231-926
20Cardiff2565142644-1823
21Reading2684143047-1722
22Peterborough2454152148-2719
23Derby2681172524114
24Barnsley2428141636-2014
View full Championship table

