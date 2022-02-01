Championship
MillwallMillwall0PrestonPreston North End0

Millwall 0-0 Preston: Ben Whiteman misses penalty for visitors

Ben Whiteman takes a penalty for Preston
Preston's Ben Whiteman missed the chance to add to his four goals this season

Preston midfielder Ben Whiteman missed a penalty as the visitors were forced to settle for a goalless draw at Millwall in the Championship.

The midfielder's second-half spot-kick cannoned back off the post as both sides cancelled each other out in a tame match at The Den.

Maikel Kieftenbeld's crisp blocked volley was a rare moment of quality in the first half, as chances at both ends were at a premium.

The result leaves Preston in 13th on 38 points, while Millwall move above Blackpool into 14th in the table on 37.

A cagey first half saw just three touches in the opposition box as both sides lacked a cutting edge.

Kieftenbeld's goal-bound volley was the standout moment - Scott Malone's corner headed away before the Dutchman crashed the ball with his right foot back towards goal, only for the effort to be deflected behind.

Millwall started the second half well and almost carved out an opening when Benik Afobe was put in behind the Preston defence by Danny McNamara's diagonal pass, but the striker's heavy first touch allowed goalkeeper Daniel Iversen to smother the effort.

Preston were then gifted a great chance to take the lead when Andrew Hughes went down under a challenge from Shaun Hutchinson in the Millwall area, with referee Kevin Friend pointing to the spot.

Whiteman stepped up and went to the goalkeeper's right, with goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski going the right way, but the ball struck the inside of the post and bounced back out to leave the score goalless.

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 4HutchinsonBooked at 63mins
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 2McNamara
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 24Mitchell
  • 11MaloneSubstituted forMahoneyat 61'minutes
  • 10BurkeSubstituted forJ Wallaceat 61'minutes
  • 23Afobe
  • 20BennettBooked at 60minsSubstituted forBureyat 78'minutesBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 7J Wallace
  • 15Pearce
  • 17Saville
  • 21Mahoney
  • 28Evans
  • 32Burey

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den BergBooked at 17mins
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16HughesSubstituted forEarlat 68'minutes
  • 44Potts
  • 18LedsonSubstituted forBrowneat 79'minutes
  • 4Whiteman
  • 3Cunningham
  • 13McCann
  • 9EvansSubstituted forArcherat 71'minutes
  • 19Riis Jakobsen

Substitutes

  • 5Bauer
  • 8Browne
  • 21Archer
  • 25Ripley
  • 31Sinclair
  • 32Earl
  • 41Diaby
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
10,183

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away8

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5West Brom29129834241045
6Middlesbrough2813693226645
7Huddersfield2912983834445
8Nottm Forest29127103931843
9Luton2811983932742
10Coventry2711793531440
11Sheff Utd2611693532339
12Stoke28116113330339
13Preston2991193335-238
14Millwall2891092929037
15Blackpool28107112933-437
16Bristol City2997133851-1334
17Birmingham2989123244-1233
18Hull2895142531-632
19Swansea2788112835-732
20Cardiff2775153048-1826
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby2881282828015
24Barnsley2728171742-2514
View full Championship table

