Match ends, Millwall 0, Preston North End 0.
Preston midfielder Ben Whiteman missed a penalty as the visitors were forced to settle for a goalless draw at Millwall in the Championship.
The midfielder's second-half spot-kick cannoned back off the post as both sides cancelled each other out in a tame match at The Den.
Maikel Kieftenbeld's crisp blocked volley was a rare moment of quality in the first half, as chances at both ends were at a premium.
The result leaves Preston in 13th on 38 points, while Millwall move above Blackpool into 14th in the table on 37.
A cagey first half saw just three touches in the opposition box as both sides lacked a cutting edge.
Kieftenbeld's goal-bound volley was the standout moment - Scott Malone's corner headed away before the Dutchman crashed the ball with his right foot back towards goal, only for the effort to be deflected behind.
Millwall started the second half well and almost carved out an opening when Benik Afobe was put in behind the Preston defence by Danny McNamara's diagonal pass, but the striker's heavy first touch allowed goalkeeper Daniel Iversen to smother the effort.
Preston were then gifted a great chance to take the lead when Andrew Hughes went down under a challenge from Shaun Hutchinson in the Millwall area, with referee Kevin Friend pointing to the spot.
Whiteman stepped up and went to the goalkeeper's right, with goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski going the right way, but the ball struck the inside of the post and bounced back out to leave the score goalless.
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 3-4-3
- 33Bialkowski
- 4HutchinsonBooked at 63mins
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 2McNamara
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 24Mitchell
- 11MaloneSubstituted forMahoneyat 61'minutes
- 10BurkeSubstituted forJ Wallaceat 61'minutes
- 23Afobe
- 20BennettBooked at 60minsSubstituted forBureyat 78'minutesBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 7J Wallace
- 15Pearce
- 17Saville
- 21Mahoney
- 28Evans
- 32Burey
Preston
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Iversen
- 2van den BergBooked at 17mins
- 6Lindsay
- 16HughesSubstituted forEarlat 68'minutes
- 44Potts
- 18LedsonSubstituted forBrowneat 79'minutes
- 4Whiteman
- 3Cunningham
- 13McCann
- 9EvansSubstituted forArcherat 71'minutes
- 19Riis Jakobsen
Substitutes
- 5Bauer
- 8Browne
- 21Archer
- 25Ripley
- 31Sinclair
- 32Earl
- 41Diaby
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 10,183
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Preston North End 0.
Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).
Post update
Attempt missed. Tyler Burey (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Billy Mitchell (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joshua Earl (Preston North End).
Tyler Burey (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tyler Burey (Millwall).
Post update
Brad Potts (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End).
Substitution, Preston North End. Alan Browne replaces Ryan Ledson.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Tyler Burey replaces Mason Bennett.
Alistair McCann (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dan McNamara (Millwall).
Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).
Post update
Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dan McNamara (Millwall).
Post update
Alistair McCann (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
