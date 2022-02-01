Last updated on .From the section Championship

Preston's Ben Whiteman missed the chance to add to his four goals this season

Preston midfielder Ben Whiteman missed a penalty as the visitors were forced to settle for a goalless draw at Millwall in the Championship.

The midfielder's second-half spot-kick cannoned back off the post as both sides cancelled each other out in a tame match at The Den.

Maikel Kieftenbeld's crisp blocked volley was a rare moment of quality in the first half, as chances at both ends were at a premium.

The result leaves Preston in 13th on 38 points, while Millwall move above Blackpool into 14th in the table on 37.

A cagey first half saw just three touches in the opposition box as both sides lacked a cutting edge.

Kieftenbeld's goal-bound volley was the standout moment - Scott Malone's corner headed away before the Dutchman crashed the ball with his right foot back towards goal, only for the effort to be deflected behind.

Millwall started the second half well and almost carved out an opening when Benik Afobe was put in behind the Preston defence by Danny McNamara's diagonal pass, but the striker's heavy first touch allowed goalkeeper Daniel Iversen to smother the effort.

Preston were then gifted a great chance to take the lead when Andrew Hughes went down under a challenge from Shaun Hutchinson in the Millwall area, with referee Kevin Friend pointing to the spot.

Whiteman stepped up and went to the goalkeeper's right, with goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski going the right way, but the ball struck the inside of the post and bounced back out to leave the score goalless.