Championship
MillwallMillwall19:45PrestonPreston North End
Venue: The Den, England

Millwall v Preston North End

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 2McNamara
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 24Mitchell
  • 11Malone
  • 10Burke
  • 23Afobe
  • 20Bennett

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 7J Wallace
  • 15Pearce
  • 17Saville
  • 21Mahoney
  • 28Evans
  • 32Burey

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den Berg
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16Hughes
  • 44Potts
  • 18Ledson
  • 4Whiteman
  • 3Cunningham
  • 13McCann
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 9Evans

Substitutes

  • 5Bauer
  • 8Browne
  • 21Archer
  • 25Ripley
  • 31Sinclair
  • 32Earl
  • 41Diaby
Referee:
Kevin Friend

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5West Brom29129834241045
6Middlesbrough2813693226645
7Huddersfield2912983834445
8Nottm Forest29127103931843
9Coventry2711793531440
10Luton2710983832639
11Sheff Utd2611693532339
12Stoke28116113330339
13Preston2891093335-237
14Blackpool28107112933-437
15Millwall279992929036
16Bristol City2997133851-1334
17Birmingham2989123244-1233
18Swansea2688102834-632
19Hull2895142531-632
20Cardiff2775153048-1826
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby2881282828015
24Barnsley2728171742-2514
