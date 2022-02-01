Millwall v Preston North End

MillwallMillwall19:45PrestonPreston North End
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 3-4-3
- 33Bialkowski
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 2McNamara
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 24Mitchell
- 11Malone
- 10Burke
- 23Afobe
- 20Bennett
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 7J Wallace
- 15Pearce
- 17Saville
- 21Mahoney
- 28Evans
- 32Burey
Preston
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Iversen
- 2van den Berg
- 6Lindsay
- 16Hughes
- 44Potts
- 18Ledson
- 4Whiteman
- 3Cunningham
- 13McCann
- 19Riis Jakobsen
- 9Evans
Substitutes
- 5Bauer
- 8Browne
- 21Archer
- 25Ripley
- 31Sinclair
- 32Earl
- 41Diaby
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Match report to follow.