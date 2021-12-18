Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough1BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0

Middlesbrough 1-0 Bournemouth: Andraz Sporar penalty gives Boro victory over Cherries

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Andraz Sporar
Andraz Sporar's goal was his fourth of the season for Middlesbrough

Andraz Sporar scored from the penalty spot as Middlesbrough moved closer to the Championship play-off places with victory over second-placed Bournemouth, who missed the chance to go top.

The Slovenian striker calmly slotted home the only goal of the game early in the second half after Isaiah Jones was brought down by Jaidon Anthony.

Bournemouth created plenty of chances to get something out of the match but Anthony, Dominic Solanke and Ryan Christie were all guilty of wasting clear opportunities.

The Cherries would have gone above Fulham with victory at the Riverside, with the leaders not playing until Monday, but Scott Parker's side have stumbled since the end of October.

They are now without a win in six games and have only won one of their past eight, allowing chasing West Brom and Blackburn to close the gap.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are up to eighth in the table after a third win in four games, only two points off a play-off spot, underlining their improvement under Chris Wilder.

Bournemouth's fans were faced with a 636-mile round trip for the lunchtime kick-off, with supporters' coaches having left the Vitality Stadium at 03:00 GMT.

And they watched their side pushed back early on as Cherries keeper Mark Travers was forced into a smart early save to keep out Matt Crooks' shot after a flowing move.

Christie curled a low shot just wide for Bournemouth midway through the opening period, while Anthony dragged a low shot the wrong side of the post.

Jaidon Anthony
Jaidon Anthony wasted a great first-half opportunity for Bournemouth

Solanke then headed Christie's cross wide as the visitors appeared on top as half-time approached, although Travers was called into action again to keep out Anfernee Dijksteel's scuffed shot which was heading in after taking a deflection off Lloyd Kelly.

Christie missed a glorious chance in first-half stoppage time when he met Anthony's low cross on the edge of the six-yard box, but his shot bounced into the ground and over the bar.

Sporar was denied by Travers early in the second half, but was on target shortly afterwards, firing home his fourth league goal of the season from the spot.

Joe Lumley pushed away Junior Stanislas' long-range free-kick as Bournemouth tried to rally, but the Cherries rarely looked like forcing an equaliser.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Tees:

"We've got some big players and they should expect to play well against a really good side.

"I thought the press was really good, I thought the shape out of possession was really good, we stepped into pockets, the lines were good between the three departments of the team - there wasn't a lot of space for them to play.

"The key now is to back that (win) up and keep backing it up.

"I'm delighted for Andraz. He showed great composure and bottle to stick that away. He's a good player. I want good players at the club, and want to bring good players into the club in January, and we want to keep it rolling forward."

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker told BBC Radio Solent:

"Second half we were poor, second half we didn't deserve anything from the game.

"First half, I thought, was very good, we nullified them really and we had three massive chances. On another day those chances go in and then obviously the game's a bit different.

"But the second half was not acceptable. We never gave ourselves a chance and then they score, which gives them impetus and a platform.

"The longer the game goes on, you see a bit more of a desperate team - an honest team, of course - but the level of what we were, to where we are currently, is a little bit off. We're going through a bit of a blip and we need to turn that around quickly."

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNairBooked at 66mins
  • 35JonesBooked at 82minsSubstituted forBambaat 90+1'minutes
  • 25Crooks
  • 16Howson
  • 7Tavernier
  • 3TaylorBooked at 77mins
  • 11SporarSubstituted forIkpeazuat 90+4'minutes
  • 18WatmoreSubstituted forHernándezat 74'minutesBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 4Hall
  • 8Hernández
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 10Payero
  • 22Bamba
  • 28Daniels
  • 42Gibson

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 24CahillBooked at 43mins
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 4L CookSubstituted forBradyat 78'minutes
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forLoweat 61'minutes
  • 29BillingBooked at 57mins
  • 32AnthonySubstituted forStanislasat 61'minutes
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Nyland
  • 3S Cook
  • 6Mepham
  • 11Marcondes
  • 12Brady
  • 18Lowe
  • 19Stanislas
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
18,323

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Bournemouth 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Bournemouth 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth).

  4. Post update

    Uche Ikpeazu (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Uche Ikpeazu (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Howson.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Uche Ikpeazu.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Uche Ikpeazu replaces Andraz Sporar.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Middlesbrough. Neil Taylor tries a through ball, but Onel Hernández is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Onel Hernández with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Onel Hernández (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Sol Bamba replaces Isaiah Jones.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth).

  14. Post update

    Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a through ball.

  17. Booking

    Onel Hernández (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Middlesbrough. Andraz Sporar tries a through ball, but Onel Hernández is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jack Stacey.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham22136351183345
2Bournemouth23127437201743
3Blackburn23126540271342
4West Brom23118430171341
5QPR2110563327635
6Stoke2210572621535
7Nottm Forest239773225734
8Coventry229762926334
9Huddersfield239682826233
10Middlesbrough239682523233
11Millwall227962424030
12Luton227873127429
13Sheff Utd218582828029
14Preston227782428-428
15Blackpool237792127-628
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102229-727
18Bristol City2376102535-1027
19Hull2365122028-823
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2355132042-2220
23Barnsley2328131534-1914
24Derby2251071821-34
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport