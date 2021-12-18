Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0

Middlesbrough v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNair
  • 35Jones
  • 25Crooks
  • 16Howson
  • 7Tavernier
  • 3Taylor
  • 11Sporar
  • 18Watmore

Substitutes

  • 4Hall
  • 8Hernández
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 10Payero
  • 22Bamba
  • 28Daniels
  • 42Gibson

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 24Cahill
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 4L Cook
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 10Christie
  • 29Billing
  • 32Anthony
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Nyland
  • 3S Cook
  • 6Mepham
  • 11Marcondes
  • 12Brady
  • 18Lowe
  • 19Stanislas
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jack Stacey.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isaiah Jones.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth).

  4. Post update

    Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Gavin Kilkenny.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Neil Taylor.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Saturday 18th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham22136351183345
2Bournemouth23128337191844
3West Brom23118430171341
4Blackburn22116537271039
5QPR2110563327635
6Stoke2210572621535
7Coventry229762926334
8Nottm Forest228773024631
9Middlesbrough238782423131
10Huddersfield228682525030
11Millwall227962424030
12Luton227873127429
13Sheff Utd218582828029
14Preston227782428-428
15Birmingham227692226-427
16Swansea227692631-527
17Blackpool227692026-627
18Bristol City227692432-827
19Hull2265111926-723
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2254131941-2219
23Barnsley2328131534-1914
24Derby2251071821-34
