Championship
Cardiff City 1 Derby County 0

Cardiff City 1-0 Derby County: Uche Ikpeazu's late winner increases Rams' relegation fears

By Gareth VincentBBC Sport Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium

Uche Ikpeazu scores his third goal for Cardiff as Curtis Davies appeals for a foul
Derby County's Championship relegation worries deepened as they were beaten by a late Uche Ikpeazu goal at Cardiff City.

Wayne Rooney's side looked set to claim a hard-earned and potentially precious point until substitute Ikpeazu steered home from close range.

A third straight defeat leaves Derby eight points adrift of safety with just 11 Championship games to play.

Cardiff's first victory in four games lifts them to 18th.

Steve Morison's team look all but safe having moved 16 points clear of the relegation zone, but concerns are growing for the Rams after their latest reverse.

There was no doubting their desire in the Welsh capital, but Rooney's men came up short in a game in which both sides hit the woodwork before Ikpeazu's decisive intervention.

This was another setback after another difficult week in Derby's troubled campaign, with defeats to Millwall and Luton Town preceding Monday's EFL demand for "urgent" news from the club's administrators on how they will be funded between now and the end of this campaign.

Rooney's players have won plaudits for their valiant performances in trying circumstances this season.

And it was Derby who produced the more enterprising football in a first half which was short on clear-cut chances, with Festy Ebosele and Lee Buchanan prominent on either flank.

Buchanan had the visitors' first effort of the night, a left-foot drive which he dragged across the face of goal, before Ebosele danced around Joel Bagan only to lift his shot over the top.

But while Derby were the more progressive side, it was Cardiff who came closest to a first-half goal thanks to a moment of individual quality from Tommy Doyle.

After a corner was only half-cleared, Cody Drameh fed Doyle 30 yards from goal and the on-loan Manchester City youngster unleashed a dipping volley which beat Ryan Allsop but crashed to safety off the bar.

Cardiff came again before the break, Bagan swinging in a sweet cross which Jordan Hugill headed onto the roof of the net.

Derby's Nathan Byrne goes flying as he challenges Cardiff's Isaak Davies
Derby's desire was evident throughout, with their biggest moment coming early in the second half thanks to a cross from the impressive Ebosele.

Ravel Morrison rose high to meet the cross, but his header from point-blank range was pawed onto the upright by Alex Smithies before substitute Colin Kazim-Richards hooked the rebound wide.

But it was Cardiff who looked the more likely winners as the contest wore on, with Isaak Davies and Perry Ng forcing Allsop into action with efforts from outside the box.

Skipper Joe Ralls came perilously close to a breakthrough when he cut in from the right and lifted a shot onto the bar before substitute Ikpeazu struck.

The striker outmuscled Curtis Davies - whose appeals for a foul were waved away - and guided the ball home from Ng's right-wing cross.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison said: "It's been a good day. I am really pleased to top it off with three points, not that we deserved three points.

"I thought we were poor tonight - we could have been better. Tired minds, tired bodies make for not the best decisions, but we have come quite a way as a group. We are quite resilient. We won the game but we want to be better.

"Apart from the header when Al [Smithies] makes a great save, they didn't trouble the goal too much.

"It's tough for Derby - I thought they were really good and it's a kick in the teeth for them."

Derby manager Wayne Rooney said: "We had a lot of control of the game. We really made it difficult for Cardiff to have any impact on the game, but we didn't take our chances.

"We got punished for not taking the chances. We got punished for going to ground when we got fouled [in the lead-up to the goal]. We got punished by the officials.

"I can't say too much. It's the truth. It's not acceptable, some of the decisions. Are we getting punished because no-one expects us to stay in the division?

"We are still fighting. We will keep going until the end."

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 5-3-2

  • 25Smithies
  • 17Drameh
  • 38Ng
  • 5Flint
  • 2McGuinness
  • 3BaganSubstituted forDoughtyat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Doyle
  • 15Wintle
  • 8Ralls
  • 9HugillSubstituted forIkpeazuat 66'minutes
  • 39DaviesBooked at 26minsSubstituted forM Harrisat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 10Ikpeazu
  • 18Doughty
  • 21Pack
  • 29M Harris
  • 32King
  • 42Denham

Derby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Allsop
  • 2Byrne
  • 33DaviesBooked at 62mins
  • 41Cashin
  • 26BuchananBooked at 52mins
  • 36EboseleBooked at 90mins
  • 5BielikSubstituted forKazim-Richardsat 45'minutes
  • 8BirdBooked at 80mins
  • 38KnightSubstituted forSibleyat 84'minutes
  • 11Morrison
  • 48PlangeSubstituted forEbioweiat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 16Stearman
  • 17Sibley
  • 21Roos
  • 32Ebiowei
  • 42Thompson
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
18,767

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

    Match ends, Cardiff City 1, Derby County 0.

    Second Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Derby County 0.

    Nathan Byrne (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Alfie Doughty (Cardiff City).

    Festy Ebosele (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Cardiff City).

    Festy Ebosele (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Foul by Festy Ebosele (Derby County).

    Mark Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Alfie Doughty (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Alfie Doughty (Cardiff City).

    Offside, Derby County. Nathan Byrne tries a through ball, but Festy Ebosele is caught offside.

    Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Doyle.

    Goal! Cardiff City 1, Derby County 0. Uche Ikpeazu (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Perry Ng with a cross.

    Nathan Byrne (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Mark Harris (Cardiff City).

    Substitution, Derby County. Louie Sibley replaces Jason Knight.

    Attempt blocked. Lee Buchanan (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Knight.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Perry Ng.

65 comments

