Championship
CardiffCardiff City19:45DerbyDerby County
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Derby County

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 1st March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham33217582295370
2Bournemouth31187651272461
3Huddersfield351611846361059
4Blackburn34169946341257
5QPR341681049391056
6Luton3315994637954
7Sheff Utd331581044341053
8Middlesbrough33157114335852
9Nottm Forest331491045331251
10Coventry33149104338551
11Millwall331310103634249
12Preston351114103839-147
13West Brom341210123532346
14Blackpool34129134041-145
15Stoke33128134238444
16Swansea32118133443-941
17Bristol City35117174563-1840
18Hull35107183039-937
19Birmingham35910164055-1537
20Cardiff34106184054-1436
21Reading34105194267-2529
22Barnsley3358202448-2423
23Derby341012123438-421
24Peterborough3356222466-4221
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport