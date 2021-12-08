Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers4BirminghamBirmingham City0

Blackburn Rovers 4-0 Birmingham City: Ben Brereton Diaz scores twice as hosts go third in Championship

John Buckley's sixth-minute strike was the midfielder's first goal of the season - and just the fourth of his career
Impressive Blackburn Rovers moved to within a point of the Championship's top two as they brushed aside feeble Birmingham to record a fifth successive victory.

With goals from John Buckley, Reda Khadra and two from in-form striker Ben Brereton Diaz, Rovers fully capitalised on second-placed Bournemouth's defeat at Middlesbrough earlier on Saturday.

Buckley steered Rovers ahead after Matija Sarkic parried Ryan Nyambe's cross straight to the unmarked midfielder, while Khadra rounded the keeper from Darragh Lenihan's through ball to double the lead.

Brereton Diaz scored from the spot after being upended by Sarkic and then took his league tally to 19 for the season by nodding in a cross from Dan Butterworth, who had struck the bar moments earlier.

Blues slipped to 17th after a poor display, although Chuks Aneke, on his first league start since joining from Charlton in the summer, did hit the crossbar from 25 yards when the score was only 1-0.

The game was one of only five Championship fixtures - and just 15 across the whole English Football League - to go ahead on Saturday following a raft of Covid-related postponements.

Rovers winger Tyrhys Dolan missed the game after testing positive, but his absence did not blunt their attacking threat as they controlled proceedings throughout and could have won by more.

Scott Wharton headed a good chance wide after Buckley's early opener, while Sarkic saved well from Joe Rothwell before Khadra's classy second teed up an eighth win in 10 games for Tony Mowbray's side.

Blues did show some signs of life in between Brereton Diaz's double as Riley McGree and Lukas Jutkiewicz both tested Blackburn keeper Thomas Kaminski.

But the damage was already done as the Chile striker continued his rich vein of form to make it nine goals in nine matches, and he almost completed a hat-trick with a cheeky lob that sailed just over late on.

Rovers' defensive improvements have been just as important as Brereton Diaz's goals to their surprise promotion push and they stretched their shut-out streak to five games, having not conceded a goal in 500 minutes of football, since Callum O'Dowda's strike for Bristol City on 20 November.

Ewood Park remains a bogey ground for Blues, who have won just once on their past 25 visits, and goals have severely dried up for Lee Bowyer's side, with just four in their past 10 away games.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer to BBC Radio WM:

"I think we helped them along the way - some of the goals we conceded were not good enough, not acceptable. We were second best all over the pitch.

"The only positive was [17-year-old] Jordan James, he's the one player who can walk out of that dressing room with his head held high. He tried to do the right things and he's learning.

"They are a good side, Blackburn, they have quality all over the park. We were out of our depth today."

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 2Nyambe
  • 27Travis
  • 8RothwellSubstituted forJohnsonat 75'minutes
  • 3Pickering
  • 21BuckleyBooked at 41minsSubstituted forGallagherat 63'minutes
  • 7KhadraSubstituted forButterworthat 70'minutes
  • 22Brereton

Substitutes

  • 4Johnson
  • 5Ayala
  • 6Davenport
  • 9Gallagher
  • 13Pears
  • 14Butterworth
  • 19Clarkson

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Sarkic
  • 21Sanderson
  • 4RobertsSubstituted forBelaat 37'minutes
  • 5Friend
  • 24GrahamSubstituted forColinat 45'minutes
  • 19James
  • 34SunjicBooked at 43mins
  • 18McGree
  • 3Pedersen
  • 15AnekeSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 68'minutes
  • 36Deeney

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 2Colin
  • 6Woods
  • 9Hogan
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Bela
  • 35Hall
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
12,148

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 4, Birmingham City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 4, Birmingham City 0.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Riley McGree (Birmingham City).

  5. Post update

    Bradley Johnson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Jan Paul van Hecke.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riley McGree.

  10. Post update

    Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Ryan Nyambe.

  11. Post update

    Jordan James (Birmingham City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City).

  13. Post update

    Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jérémie Bela (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Jordan James (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Bradley Johnson (Blackburn Rovers).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riley McGree.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Blackburn Rovers 4, Birmingham City 0. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Daniel Butterworth (Blackburn Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Troy Deeney (Birmingham City).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham22136351183345
2Bournemouth23127437201743
3Blackburn23126541271442
4West Brom23118430171341
5QPR2110563327635
6Stoke2210572621535
7Nottm Forest239773225734
8Coventry229762926334
9Middlesbrough239682523233
10Huddersfield239682827133
11Millwall227962424030
12Blackpool238692327-430
13Luton227873127429
14Sheff Utd218582828029
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2376102635-927
19Hull2365122028-823
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2328131534-1914
24Derby2251071821-34
View full Championship table

