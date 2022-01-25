Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers0SwanseaSwansea City0

Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Swansea City: Downes sent off as Swans halt Rangers' winning run

By Gareth VincentBBC Sport Wales

Flynn Downes became the first Swansea player to be sent off this season after tangling with Charlie Austin at a throw-in

Queens Park Rangers' four-game Championship winning streak was halted after a hard-fought goalless draw with Swansea City.

Luke Amos came closest to a goal when he hit the post, while Lyndon Dykes wasted a big chance late on.

Joel Piroe went closest at the other end as Swansea, who had Flynn Downes sent off in added time, stretched their unbeaten run to three games.

The draw means Rangers stay fourth, while Swansea remain 17th.

After successive league wins against Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Bristol City, Hoops boss Mark Warburton may view this as an opportunity to make up significant ground on the top two missed.

But while Swansea continue to look like a work in progress under Russell Martin, they were good value for a point as they claimed a second successive clean sheet.

This game should have been played just before Christmas, but was postponed because of a Covid outbreak at Rangers which also saw their trip to Sheffield United called off.

Warburton's side have been in sparkling form since returning to action after Christmas, while Swansea have shown signs of progress recently after various Covid issues saw them go 35 days without playing a league game.

Their absolute commitment to possession football was on display in a first half which was short on goalmouth incident.

Swansea passed the ball admirably, but offered little in the final third as Matt Grimes volleyed off target at a set-piece and Joel Piroe's deflected effort rolled into the arms of David Marshall.

The hosts looked to have carved out the one genuine chance before the break when Charlie Austin's header was kicked away by Ben Hamer, although a questionable offside flag would have saved Swansea anyway.

Charlie Austin saw a point-blank header saved by Ben Hamer, although the offside flag went up anyway

Both sides needed to produce more attacking quality in the second half - and it was Swansea who threatened first after a sweeping move allowed Joel Latibeaudiere to feed Piroe in the penalty area.

The Dutchman poked a shot towards the bottom corner but was denied by a smart Marshall save.

Rangers responded, with Luke Amos driving into the penalty area and beating Hamer with a low drive only for the ball to cannon to safety off the far post.

Swansea pressed again as the game opened up, with full debutant Hannes Wolf seeing an effort blocked by Marshall before Smith dragged wide on the follow-up.

Some fine work from Grimes saw Swansea threaten again only for Latibeaudiere to poke across the face, before substitute Dykes found space in the visitors' box but shot straight at Hamer.

Swansea substitute Michael Obafemi did find the target in the closing stages, but his effort was rightly ruled out for offside.

Downes, who had already been cautioned for a foul on Albert Adomah, was dismissed by referee Andy Davies in the second minute of stoppage time when he saw yellow again following a tangle with Austin which also saw the Rangers striker booked.

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-3-3-1

  • 25Marshall
  • 20Dunne
  • 4Dickie
  • 6Barbet
  • 3WallaceSubstituted forAdomahat 61'minutes
  • 22OdubajoBooked at 69mins
  • 15Field
  • 8AmosSubstituted forDykesat 61'minutes
  • 21WillockSubstituted forThomasat 82'minutes
  • 11AustinBooked at 90mins
  • 7JohansenBooked at 76mins

Substitutes

  • 5de Wijs
  • 9Dykes
  • 12Ball
  • 14Thomas
  • 17Dozzell
  • 32Walsh
  • 37Adomah

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Hamer
  • 5CabangoBooked at 47mins
  • 26Naughton
  • 3Manning
  • 23Christie
  • 4DownesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Grimes
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 7SmithBooked at 29mins
  • 13WolfSubstituted forFultonat 66'minutes
  • 17PiroeSubstituted forObafemiat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Bennett
  • 6Fulton
  • 9Obafemi
  • 14Joseph
  • 28Walsh
  • 33Fisher
  • 47Abdulai
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
12,770

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Swansea City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Swansea City 0.

  3. Booking

    Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Flynn Downes (Swansea City).

  6. Post update

    Cyrus Christie (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Ben Cabango.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Joel Latibeaudiere tries a through ball, but Michael Obafemi is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Cyrus Christie (Swansea City).

  11. Post update

    George Thomas (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Korey Smith.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moses Odubajo.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. George Thomas replaces Chris Willock.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Korey Smith (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Fulton.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City).

  17. Post update

    Albert Adomah (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Grimes.

  19. Booking

    Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

40 comments

  • Comment posted by Rock on, today at 22:07

    R's deserved to win but the point will do...play offs position looking a real possibility...

  • Comment posted by AdamA, today at 22:07

    Just got back from the game and honestly there were 1 or 2 moments we could've lost that game so genuinely kind of happy to escape with a point. The games against the mid-table sides are always the most unpredictable and I hope we get more out of them. Fair play to Swansea they did push for it.

  • Comment posted by Crewe, today at 22:03

    Flyn Downes gets the fool of the game award for getting involved with Austin when Downes was already on a yellow card.

    • Reply posted by Chungus, today at 22:05

      Chungus replied:
      Like the whole Swansea team

  • Comment posted by Moustachio, today at 22:02

    Good to see QPR not fluke yet another last minute victory

  • Comment posted by Chungus, today at 21:58

    I thought qpr bossed the game and should have won, Swansea 12 off bottom 3 so not out of the woods by a long shot. Lol

  • Comment posted by Chungus, today at 21:56

    Cooper lol good move that in his part 😂

    • Reply posted by jackbstard, today at 22:03

      jackbstard replied:
      Listen to your sponsor.....take your Bluebirds and fly off to Malaysia....oh by the way stay out of the toilets on the flight

  • Comment posted by Chungus, today at 21:49

    Dirty side swansea. Hardline qpr . Martinball…..yawn nite

    • Reply posted by felixstowe_jak, today at 21:52

      felixstowe_jak replied:
      Oh dear Chungus Cardiff's hoof ball expert making a comment on Wales best team. Good night for Newport and Wrexham of only Cardiff could get a point.

  • Comment posted by Sun1ny, today at 21:48

    Both good footballing sides playing the ball along the ground. Point shared. QPR shaded it as more clear goal scoring opportunities. Wish we had kept Manning as always liked his play.

  • Comment posted by Family Davies , today at 21:48

    Two points lost for the super swans, who dominated the game. Qpr had to resort to diving all over the place to get free kicks and get players sent off. Onwards and upwards Swans

    • Reply posted by Chungus, today at 21:50

      Chungus replied:
      What game were you watching .lol

  • Comment posted by GR, today at 21:48

    Good effort Swansea. Well played.

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 21:47

    QPR'd work tonight

  • Comment posted by Murph, today at 21:47

    Fingers crossed someone comes in with a bid for Grimes. The lad is holding us back, along with this manager.

    • Reply posted by Robert, today at 21:51

      Robert replied:
      Old potatoes, move on

  • Comment posted by moochinabout, today at 21:46

    QPR, massively overrated.

    • Reply posted by Murph, today at 21:48

      Murph replied:
      Just like Russell Martin.

  • Comment posted by Bigphil1959, today at 21:45

    Well played Swansea city, a good point against a very good side best of luck qpr hope you go up.

  • Comment posted by General Lee correct, today at 21:45

    Charlie Austin up to his old tricks - - disgraceful player
    Well done Swans

    • Reply posted by Murph, today at 22:02

      Murph replied:
      Downes sending off was a matter of when, not if. How Martin couldn't see that happening is beyond me.

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 21:44

    Gritty result for Swans against decent QPR side. Progress being maintained.

  • Comment posted by Keepcalm, today at 21:43

    Pretty even, Swansea moved the ball around well , they always looked like a team that was going to get a player sent off with the predictable tactic of fouling any QPR player that got past them.

    • Reply posted by felixstowe_jak, today at 21:46

      felixstowe_jak replied:
      Would that be the same QPR side that committed the same number of fouls as Swansea.

  • Comment posted by jackbstard, today at 21:43

    Clean sheet a point away against an inform QPR ...a good night up the smoke for the Jackarmy

  • Comment posted by TARW, today at 21:40

    Well done Swans a point gained

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham27176473254857
2Blackburn28157645301552
3Bournemouth27147643241949
4QPR2714674031948
5West Brom27129634201445
6Huddersfield2812883733444
7Nottm Forest2812793829943
8Middlesbrough2712693126542
9Coventry2611783530540
10Luton2610883832638
11Stoke27115113229338
12Sheff Utd2510693332136
13Blackpool27106112832-436
14Millwall268992729-233
15Preston268992933-433
16Bristol City2896133649-1333
17Swansea258892832-432
18Birmingham2888123042-1232
19Hull2785142331-829
20Cardiff2665152847-1923
21Reading2784153351-1822
22Peterborough2655162353-3020
23Derby2781182626014
24Barnsley2628161741-2414
View full Championship table

