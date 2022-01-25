Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Swansea City 0.
Queens Park Rangers' four-game Championship winning streak was halted after a hard-fought goalless draw with Swansea City.
Luke Amos came closest to a goal when he hit the post, while Lyndon Dykes wasted a big chance late on.
Joel Piroe went closest at the other end as Swansea, who had Flynn Downes sent off in added time, stretched their unbeaten run to three games.
The draw means Rangers stay fourth, while Swansea remain 17th.
After successive league wins against Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Bristol City, Hoops boss Mark Warburton may view this as an opportunity to make up significant ground on the top two missed.
But while Swansea continue to look like a work in progress under Russell Martin, they were good value for a point as they claimed a second successive clean sheet.
This game should have been played just before Christmas, but was postponed because of a Covid outbreak at Rangers which also saw their trip to Sheffield United called off.
Warburton's side have been in sparkling form since returning to action after Christmas, while Swansea have shown signs of progress recently after various Covid issues saw them go 35 days without playing a league game.
Their absolute commitment to possession football was on display in a first half which was short on goalmouth incident.
Swansea passed the ball admirably, but offered little in the final third as Matt Grimes volleyed off target at a set-piece and Joel Piroe's deflected effort rolled into the arms of David Marshall.
The hosts looked to have carved out the one genuine chance before the break when Charlie Austin's header was kicked away by Ben Hamer, although a questionable offside flag would have saved Swansea anyway.
Both sides needed to produce more attacking quality in the second half - and it was Swansea who threatened first after a sweeping move allowed Joel Latibeaudiere to feed Piroe in the penalty area.
The Dutchman poked a shot towards the bottom corner but was denied by a smart Marshall save.
Rangers responded, with Luke Amos driving into the penalty area and beating Hamer with a low drive only for the ball to cannon to safety off the far post.
Swansea pressed again as the game opened up, with full debutant Hannes Wolf seeing an effort blocked by Marshall before Smith dragged wide on the follow-up.
Some fine work from Grimes saw Swansea threaten again only for Latibeaudiere to poke across the face, before substitute Dykes found space in the visitors' box but shot straight at Hamer.
Swansea substitute Michael Obafemi did find the target in the closing stages, but his effort was rightly ruled out for offside.
Downes, who had already been cautioned for a foul on Albert Adomah, was dismissed by referee Andy Davies in the second minute of stoppage time when he saw yellow again following a tangle with Austin which also saw the Rangers striker booked.
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-3-3-1
- 25Marshall
- 20Dunne
- 4Dickie
- 6Barbet
- 3WallaceSubstituted forAdomahat 61'minutes
- 22OdubajoBooked at 69mins
- 15Field
- 8AmosSubstituted forDykesat 61'minutes
- 21WillockSubstituted forThomasat 82'minutes
- 11AustinBooked at 90mins
- 7JohansenBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 5de Wijs
- 9Dykes
- 12Ball
- 14Thomas
- 17Dozzell
- 32Walsh
- 37Adomah
Swansea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Hamer
- 5CabangoBooked at 47mins
- 26Naughton
- 3Manning
- 23Christie
- 4DownesBooked at 90mins
- 8Grimes
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 7SmithBooked at 29mins
- 13WolfSubstituted forFultonat 66'minutes
- 17PiroeSubstituted forObafemiat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Bennett
- 6Fulton
- 9Obafemi
- 14Joseph
- 28Walsh
- 33Fisher
- 47Abdulai
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 12,770
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Swansea City 0.
Booking
Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Flynn Downes (Swansea City).
Post update
Cyrus Christie (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Ben Cabango.
Post update
Offside, Swansea City. Joel Latibeaudiere tries a through ball, but Michael Obafemi is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Cyrus Christie (Swansea City).
Post update
George Thomas (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Korey Smith.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moses Odubajo.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. George Thomas replaces Chris Willock.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Korey Smith (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Fulton.
Post update
Foul by Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City).
Post update
Albert Adomah (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Grimes.
Booking
Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
