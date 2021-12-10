Last updated on .From the section Kings Lynn Town

Tommy Widdrington also played for Grimsby, Port Vale, Hartlepool and Macclesfield

Former Southampton midfielder Tommy Widdrington has been named as the new manager of King's Lynn Town.

The 50-year-old replaces Ian Culverhouse, who left the club on 29 November after three years in charge during which they were promoted twice.

Widdrington recently left the staff at League Two club Bristol Rovers, where he had two spells as caretaker boss.

His other managerial experience came with Salisbury City, Hemel Hampstead and Eastbourne Borough.

King's Lynn are next to bottom of the National League with only two wins in 17 games this season.

Details of Widdrington's contract have not been disclosed but his appointment is "with immediate effect".

The Linnets are at home to Dover Athletic on Saturday.