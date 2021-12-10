Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Braut Haaland has scored 23 goals in 19 Champions League appearances for Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg

There is a "great chance" Erling Braut Haaland will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, according to the player's agent Mino Raiola.

The 21-year-old's contract runs until 2024 but it is reported to include a release clause of 80m euros (£68m) which becomes active in 2022.

Regarded as one of Europe's biggest talents, Haaland has scored 51 goals in 51 Bundesliga games for Dortmund.

"We all knew when we moved to Dortmund this step would come," Raiola said.

Speaking to German broadcaster Sport1, Raiola said Haaland would move on "maybe this summer, maybe the summer after" but there was a "great chance" it would happen at the end of the current season.

Raiola, who represents some of football's biggest stars including Manchester United's Paul Pogba, added: "He can and will take the next step.

"Bayern [Munich], Real [Madrid], Barcelona, [Manchester] City - these are the big clubs he can go to."

Norway international Haaland has scored 74 goals in 72 games in all competitions for Dortmund since signing from Red Bull Salzburg - for whom he scored 29 times in 27 games - in December 2019 for 20m euros (£17.1m).

Dortmund ruled out selling Haaland last summer amid interest from Chelsea.