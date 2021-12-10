Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Airdrieonians' Scottish League 1 game against Queen's Park on Saturday has been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at the Lanarkshire club.

The SPFL said the club had requested the call-off "as, due to positive Covid cases and close contacts, they do not have sufficient players available to fulfil the fixture".

A new date for the game has yet to be arranged.

Queen's Park sit third in the table, ahead of Airdrie on goal difference.

Cove Rangers, who have a three-point lead at the top, visit fifth-top Falkirk, while second-placed Montrose, two points ahead of Airdrie and Queen's Park, visit Dumbarton on Saturday.