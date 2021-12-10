Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Jefferson Lerma was shown a red card by David Coote in the 2-2 draw against Coventry City

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been given an additional two-game ban by the Football Association after his red card against Coventry City.

The Colombian, 27, was sent off in the Cherries' draw with the Sky Blues on 27 November for a tackle on Matt Godden.

The FA found his behaviour or language following the red card was improper, a charge he had denied.

Lerma was suspended for the draw against Fulham and will now miss games against Blackburn and Middlesbrough.

He has also been fined £4,000.