Digne trained on Friday but Benitez refused to confirm the defender's return for Sunday's trip to Crystal Palace

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has told Lucas Digne to put the team before himself after the defender was dropped for Monday's win over Arsenal.

Digne has started 13 Premier League games this season but was absent for the Gunners match amid reports of a fall-out with Benitez.

Benitez has not decided whether to reinstate the Frenchman, 28, for Sunday's trip to Crystal Palace.

"It's clear - the manager decides," said Benitez.

The Spaniard added: "He has been training today. It is a normal situation with the player training and we will see tomorrow if he is available or not."

Digne is Everton's only recognised left-back with Ben Godfrey deputising for the former Barcelona player against Arsenal as Benitez's side ended a run of eight games without a win thanks to late goals from Richarlison and Demarai Gray.

Pressed on Digne's possible return for the Palace game, Benitez added: "We need all the players around because that increases the competition, but at the same time everyone has to be focused and realise the priority has to be the team.

"What he has to do is ensure he continues working hard and the team is ahead of any individual."

With uncertainty over Digne's involvement at Selhurst Park, Godfrey may be asked to fill in on the left-hand side of the defence again.

Godfrey was the subject of a VAR check for a red card against Arsenal after his boot came into contact with Takehiro Tomiyasu, but Benitez praised the 23-year-old's performance up against "dangerous" Gunners forward Bukayo Saka.

"Very good," said the Toffees boss.

"He was one of the key points for us in terms of getting the three points. Everybody knows how dangerous Saka is, he was controlling him quite well."