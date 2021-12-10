Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Paul Mullin scored 34 goals in 50 games for Cambridge last season and was League Two player of the year

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has said he has no intention of allowing striker Paul Mullin to leave in January.

Mullin joined Wrexham last summer having top scored for Cambridge United as they secured promotion to League One last season.

The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals so far this season, sparking reported interest from other clubs.

"We're not looking to lose any of our key players in January," Parkinson told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's good to get a bit of speculation about our own players because it shows that they're doing well.

"Mulls has made a significant contribution in the first few months of his Wrexham career.

"But he's very committed to the cause and the project here and what the club's all about."

Parkinson says Wrexham's plan is to strengthen during the January transfer window.

"The squad we've got is decent," Parkinson added.

"And we want to bring in two or three to supplement what we've got to make us stronger for the second part of the season."

Wrexham, fourth in the National League, host struggling Weymouth on Saturday evening without the suspended Liam McAlinden and Harry Lennon and the injured Daniel Jarvis.

Ahead of a busy festive schedule and amid concerns over the Covi-19 pandemic, Parkinson said a decision had been taken to cancel the players' Christmas party.

"The lads were having their Christmas do this weekend," Parkinson said.

"But we've cancelled that because we felt it would not be right for the lads to go out.

"We've got to be really careful and they've accepted that. They're really good lads and the most important thing is to get as many fit players available for selection over this next period."