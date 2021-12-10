Watch: McElroy fires Sky Blues to victory over Larne

Paul McElroy scored a superb winner as Ballymena United came from behind to beat Larne 2-1 in the Irish Premiership at the Showgrounds.

After a goalless first-half with little to report, David McDaid made the breakthrough on 51 minutes.

Conor Keeley headed Ballymena level seven minutes later from a corner.

McElroy would have the decisive say on 75 minutes when he kept his composure in the area and curled a brilliant effort into the far corner.

In cool and crisp conditions at the Showgrounds, the first-half took a while to get going with Steven McCullough testing Rohan Ferguson and Ben Doherty stinging the palms of Jordan Williamson at the other end.

However McDaid broke the deadlock six minutes after the restart when he raced onto Tomas Cosgrove's cutback to slot home from the edge of the area.

Larne's lead lasted just seven minutes when Keeley headed home from Ross Redman's corner, who picked up his 100th Irish League assist in the process, and the comeback was complete when McElroy latched on to Williamson's long ball forward and kept his cool to cut inside onto his left foot and bend a brilliant strike into the far corner.

The visitors were left frustrated as they chased an equaliser but struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities, and it could have been better for Ballymena but the returning David Parkhouse headed against the crossbar in the closing minutes.

Larne remain in fourth but are five points off leaders Cliftonville having played a game more while Ballymena move into seventh ahead of Glenavon, who face Coleraine on Saturday.