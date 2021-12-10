Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey beat the West Cheshire League 5-1 in the final of the FA Inter-League Cup in May

A decision to let Jersey's footballers represent England next year has come "out of the blue" according to the island's Football Association boss.

Jersey's Football Combination side won the FA Inter-League Cup but thought the chance to go on and represent England had been lost because of Covid-19.

But Jersey have been chosen to take part in the Uefa Regions' Cup next September in Italy.

They will face the hosts and teams from Germany and North Macedonia.

"We were aware at the time that the Uefa Regions' Cup had been cancelled and we weren't expecting it to come back at all, so as far as we were concerned the door was shut," said Jersey FA chief executive Dave Kennedy.

"But we've been informed that we will be representing England at the competition in Italy. It's going to be a fabulous trip for us and quite frankly it's all come out of the blue."

Jersey's players were knocked out of the Uefa Regions Cup in 2013 on head-to-head results, with Northern Ireland having ended on the same points with a better goal difference

The tournament is for the best amateur sides of each country in Europe, with the winners of the pool Jersey's players are in progressing to the finals tournament in June 2023.

It is the second time Jersey have played in the tournament, having qualified for the same stage in 2013 after winning the FA Inter-League Cup for the first time in 2012.

That year they lost out on a place in the finals to Northern Ireland in a group that also contained the Republic of Ireland and hosts San Marino.

"If you speak to anybody who was part of the trip to San Marino in 2013 they will tell you it was the best football experience that they had," Kennedy told BBC Radio Jersey.

"They were treated from start to finish like true professionals.

"The FA infrastructure is no different at the level we'll be competing at than what the full England national team enjoy."