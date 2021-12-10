Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Lane has signed a new contract to keep him with the League One club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 20-year-old joined the club from non-league side Hyde United in the summer and has made 16 appearances.

His new contract which also includes the option of a further year with the Cod Army.

Scoring once for Fleetwood, he has also made six appearances for Northern Ireland's Under-21 side.