Lewis Stevenson (left) says the players shoulder the blame for Jack Ross' departure

Hibs will feel departing head coach Jack Ross "should have been there with us" when they take on Celtic in the League Cup final, says Lewis Stevenson.

Ross was sacked on Thursday after two years in charge and despite being 10 days away from the Hampden showpiece.

Long-serving left-back Stevenson, 33, feels the squad feel they let Ross, 45, down after seven Scottish Premiership defeats this season.

"We would have loved him to be there," said Stevenson.

"He has put in so much work to get us to another cup final. His cup record was really good and for him and [assistant John Potter] it's not nice.

"We kind of have that pit in your stomach when we are going to Hampden and they should have been there with us. He did everything right as a gaffer, I thought."

Former captain David Gray takes charge against St Mirren on Saturday and Stevenson praised Ross for thanking the players after losing his job.

"That was the hardest bit for us," added the defender. "He is thanking us but it's our fault he has lost his job. We feel like we have let him down.

"It's a hard time. Sometimes it's when you are at your angriest. The sense you have let people down is the worst feeling to get over.

"We haven't been able to get results on the pitch. He gave us everything. He backed us when things weren't going well and when things were going well."