Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons lost out last time in Sportscene Predictions - a ninth defeat of the season.
This week, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter tries to get back to winning ways against Dundee's former Scotland international Charlie Adam.
There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.
|Amy Irons
|Charlie Adam
|Dundee United v Livingston
|1-2
|1-1
|Ross County v Dundee
|1-0
|0-2
|St Johnstone v Aberdeen
|1-1
|0-0
|St Mirren v Hibernian
|1-0
|1-1
|Hearts v Rangers (Sun)
|2-1
|1-2
|Celtic v Motherwell (Sun)
|2-0
|3-0
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Rory Loy
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Allan Preston
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|680
|Pundits
|940
|Amy v Pundits
|P16
|W5
|D2
|L9