Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Amy Irons lost out last time in Sportscene Predictions - a ninth defeat of the season.

This week, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter tries to get back to winning ways against Dundee's former Scotland international Charlie Adam.

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

Amy IronsCharlie Adam
Dundee United v Livingston1-21-1
Ross County v Dundee1-00-2
St Johnstone v Aberdeen1-10-0
St Mirren v Hibernian1-01-1
Hearts v Rangers (Sun)2-11-2
Celtic v Motherwell (Sun)2-03-0

Dundee United v Livingston (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Dundee United v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Charlie's prediction: 1-1

Ross County v Dundee

Ross County v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Charlie's prediction: 0-2

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Charlie's prediction: 0-0

St Mirren v Hibernian

St Mirren v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Charlie's prediction: 1-1

Hearts v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Hearts v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Charlie's prediction: 1-2

Celtic v Motherwell (15:00)

Celtic v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Charlie's prediction: 3-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Michael Stewart70
Richard Gordon70
Rory Loy70
Tam Cowan60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Steven Thompson40
Allan Preston30
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy680
Pundits940
Amy v Pundits
P16W5D2L9

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC