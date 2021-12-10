Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Both Marc Roberts' goals this season have come away from home - at Luton and Middlesbrough

Birmingham City's Marc Roberts has signed a two-year contract extension with the Championship club.

The 31-year-old defender, who penned a five-year deal when Harry Redknapp signed him from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee in 2017, is now tied to Blues until 2024.

Roberts, who began his career with Halifax, has made 136 appearances for Birmingham, scoring seven goals.

"It has been in the pipeline for a little bit," said Roberts.

"I feel like I have had a bit of stability over the last couple of years with my performances. And since the gaffer has come in it has been really good."