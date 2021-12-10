Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Martial has appeared 10 times in all competitions this season, scoring one goal

French striker Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, his agent has said.

The 26-year-old has started just two Premier League games this season scoring once.

He has not featured in either of Ralf Rangnick's games in charge so far, with the German saying Martial picked up a minor knock in training last week.

"Anthony wishes to leave the club in January," his agent Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports. external-link

"He just needs to play. He doesn't want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

Speaking before Saturday's trip to Norwich, Rangnick was asked about his transfer plans for the January window.

"We have to make sure players want to stay here," he said. "If players are not getting enough game time it might make sense to speak individually. Loan might make sense for some."

Meanwhile, Rangnick revealed he had a 15-minute telephone conversation with midfielder Paul Pogba this week.

Pogba is due to return this weekend from Dubai, where he has been doing his rehabilitation from a thigh injury sustained during training with France last month.

Rangnick plans face-to-face talks on Sunday with Pogba, who is out of contract in the summer.

But he thinks it could be another month before the midfielder is available for United.

"He is getting better but it will be another couple of weeks before he can train again and another couple of weeks after that to get him match fit," said Rangnick.