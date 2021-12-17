Championship
BarnsleyBarnsley0West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Barnsley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion: Valerien Ismael denied victory on Tykes return

Valerien Ismael's return to a foggy Oakwell was his first meeting with Barnsley since leaving for West Bromwich Albion at the end of last season
Valerien Ismael's return to a foggy Oakwell was his first meeting with Barnsley since leaving for West Bromwich at the end of last season

Valerien Ismael's West Bromwich Albion failed in their bid to draw level with second-placed Bournemouth as they were once again denied victory by Barnsley on a bogey ground where they have not won in 74 years.

On his first return to a foggy Oakwell since leaving to join Albion in May, Ismael's men were the better side but were denied by a combination of the woodwork and some heroic defending.

Instead, while West Brom remain third in the Championship, it was Ismael's former club who had more to celebrate as they eked out a third draw in four games.

Albion had the best two chances to score before the break, the first of them from Cedric Kipre in only the fifth minute.

Barnsley old boy Alex Mowatt - Ismael's first Albion signing - curled in a left-foot free-kick from the right, from which the loosely marked Kipre powered a firm header against the right post.

Then Jordan Hugill should have done better from Conor Townsend's pull-back, but Callum Brittain blocked his low side-foot finish.

Albion had not won in their previous 18 league visits to Barnsley since their last victory there back in August 1947
Albion had not won in their previous 18 league visits to Barnsley since their last victory there back in August 1947

The hosts did cause one moment of alarm when Josh Benson tried his luck from long range with a Cristiano Ronaldo-style right-foot free-kick, which would have dipped just under the bar had Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone not turned it over.

But Albion went close again after the break when Callum Robinson's close-range deflected shot on the turn was shovelled wide by home keeper Brad Collins.

Then Albion top scorer Karlan Grant was somehow thwarted by home defender Michal Helik's boot at the near post at full stretch from an angle, after he had circumvented Collins.

Grady Diangana and Darnell Furlong also opened up the Tykes as a low cross flew untouched across the face of goal, before Matt Clarke's header was deflected onto the top of the net.

But, on such a grim, gloomy night in South Yorkshire, it needed something special to break down a well marshalled Barnsley rearguard - and Albion did not have it.

They may now fall further behind the top two if Bournemouth, two points better off than the Baggies overnight, can win at Middlesbrough on Saturday lunchtime - and leaders Fulham, a further two points ahead, win at home to Sheffield United on Monday.

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 3-4-3

  • 40Collins
  • 30HelikBooked at 90mins
  • 6Andersen
  • 5Kitching
  • 2Williams
  • 17Gomes
  • 10BensonSubstituted forColeat 64'minutes
  • 7Brittain
  • 4Styles
  • 11Leya IsekaSubstituted forOduorat 84'minutes
  • 14Morris

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 15Moon
  • 22Oduor
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 26Vita
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 44Cole

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 21Kipré
  • 5Bartley
  • 16Clarke
  • 2Furlong
  • 8LivermoreBooked at 52minsSubstituted forMolumbyat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 27Mowatt
  • 3TownsendBooked at 70mins
  • 7RobinsonSubstituted forDianganaat 72'minutes
  • 18Grant
  • 17HugillSubstituted forReachat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Ajayi
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Molumby
  • 20Reach
  • 25Button
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 41Fellows
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnsley 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jordan Williams.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Clarke Oduor (Barnsley).

  8. Booking

    Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).

  10. Post update

    Claudio Gomes (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Adam Reach replaces Jordan Hugill because of an injury.

  12. Booking

    Michal Helik (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Michal Helik (Barnsley).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion).

  16. Post update

    Clarke Oduor (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Jayson Molumby tries a through ball, but Karlan Grant is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Clarke (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Carlton Morris (Barnsley).

  • Comment posted by tony Q, today at 22:14

    wants sacking

  • Comment posted by Kcrusader, today at 22:14

    Don’t forget everyone - the boggies have great away fans.

  • Comment posted by U19466723, today at 22:14

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:13

    WBA not a patch on Fulham or Bournemouth.
    i don't think they will go up.
    Solid performance from Barnsley, although they should have been down to 10 men.

  • Comment posted by Kcrusader, today at 22:13

    Tesco special. Lolololol

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 22:13

    It’s always interesting to read wo1ve5 comments

  • Comment posted by bigbadwolf2018, today at 22:12

    I didn't realise football had been forced to play to no crowds again # west brom away support lol

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 22:12

    Hugill man of the match. Bob Taylor played well too

  • Comment posted by mark harris, today at 22:11

    six weeks ive said sack him he,s usless he hasent got a clue what to do we are not going up with him

  • Comment posted by KevWW, today at 22:10

    Man, what a bore fest! The lucky ones were those that couldn't see because of the fog!

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 22:09

    Valerie to be sacked

  • Comment posted by mark harris, today at 22:09

    sack the manager hes usless we all know and should the board

  • Comment posted by KP, today at 22:08

    West brom clearly the better team , but as has been obvious from day 1 lacking a real goalscorer

  • Comment posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:08

    Yet another example of why the Championship is the most intense league; probably in the world. The rewards from promotion are so great and relegation leads to obscurity. Bottom club (Not deducted points) get a draw against promotion candidates.

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 22:07

    Sunday league teams.. at least Barnsley do nice chops 👌

    • Reply posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:13

      twoleftfeet replied:
      I have never had a nice chop in Barnsley. I have had very nice Barnsley chops in various other locations.

  • Comment posted by parkylane street, today at 22:06

    WBA (why bother anyway?) blew 2 points tonight - makes you wonder if they actually want to get out of the little boys' league at all

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 22:05

    Get big Sam back

  • Comment posted by bigbadwolf2018, today at 22:05

    HO HO HO what a turgid show, keep val the clown cos west brom are staying down!

    • Reply posted by Partisan Baggie, today at 22:11

      Partisan Baggie replied:
      🇵🇹💩

      Your clubs got no identity!

  • Comment posted by motr1912, today at 22:05

    Awful game of football and West Brom can't keep wasting chances because sooner or later, teams will score against them and their luck is going to run out.

    • Reply posted by Evs, today at 22:10

      Evs replied:
      So, what "luck" are the Albion having? Think you are contradicting yourself!!

  • Comment posted by The DOOG, today at 22:05

    Its good to see a game being played, even without any goals. Premier League sides have caught a cold, they can,t play without gloves.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham22136351183345
2Bournemouth22127337191843
3West Brom23118430171341
4Blackburn22116537271039
5QPR2110563327635
6Stoke2210572621535
7Coventry229762926334
8Nottm Forest228773024631
9Middlesbrough228682423130
10Huddersfield228682525030
11Millwall227962424030
12Luton227873127429
13Sheff Utd218582828029
14Preston227782428-428
15Birmingham227692226-427
16Swansea227692631-527
17Blackpool227692026-627
18Bristol City227692432-827
19Hull2265111926-723
20Cardiff2264122539-1422
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2254131941-2219
23Barnsley2328131534-1914
24Derby2251071821-34
View full Championship table

