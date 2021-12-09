HB Køge Women v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies

Match ends, HB Køge Women 1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 2.
Line-ups
HB Køge Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Marckese
- 44Færge
- 2NielsenSubstituted forHornemannat 90+3'minutes
- 4Svendsen
- 22Obaze
- 19Markvardsen
- 10Pokorny
- 6Fitzgerald
- 11Jankovska
- 13Fløe
- 7Carusa
Substitutes
- 3Nowak
- 5Romero
- 9Hornemann
- 12Walter
- 15Ostenfeld
- 16Andersen
- 20Kramer
- 21Wik
- 24Adler
- 30Sørensen
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Tufekovic
- 26WienroitherSubstituted forSteinertat 75'minutes
- 5Bühler
- 4Specht
- 9Naschenweng
- 33DongusSubstituted forHarschat 75'minutes
- 31FeldkampSubstituted forLinderat 87'minutes
- 7Hagel
- 29Brand
- 16BillaSubstituted forLeimenstollat 88'minutes
- 6De CaignySubstituted forCorleyat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Corley
- 11Kocsán
- 14Degen
- 17Harsch
- 18Fühner
- 19Steinert
- 21Dick
- 22Linder
- 27Leimenstoll
- Referee:
- Eleni Antoniou
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, HB Køge Women 1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies 2.
Substitution
Substitution, HB Køge Women. Sofie Hornemann replaces Maria Nielsen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyra Carusa (HB Køge Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelly Fitzgerald.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gia Corley (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chantal Hagel.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Vanessa Leimenstoll replaces Nicole Billa.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Sarai Linder replaces Jana Feldkamp.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyra Carusa (HB Køge Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Signe Markvardsen with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Signe Markvardsen (HB Køge Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emma Færge with a cross.
Post update
Corner, HB Køge Women. Conceded by Luana Bühler.
Post update
Corner, HB Køge Women. Conceded by Luana Bühler.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cecilie Fløe (HB Køge Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyra Carusa.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Gia Corley replaces Tine De Caigny.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Franziska Harsch replaces Fabienne Dongus.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies. Judith Steinert replaces Laura Wienroither.
Post update
Fabienne Dongus (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kelly Fitzgerald (HB Køge Women).
Post update
Corner, HB Køge Women. Conceded by Jana Feldkamp.
Post update
Attempt missed. Katharina Naschenweng (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nicole Billa.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jule Brand (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.