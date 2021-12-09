Women's Champions League - Group D
BK Häcken WomenBK Häcken Women1FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies5

BK Häcken Women v FC Bayern München Ladies

Line-ups

BK Häcken Women

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 13Falk
  • 20Wijk
  • 8Gevitz
  • 3KollmatsSubstituted forKarlernäsat 69'minutes
  • 5OkvistSubstituted forCsikiat 45'minutes
  • 10Rubensson
  • 9Curmark
  • 33Rytting Kaneryd
  • 29GejlSubstituted forMijatovicat 57'minutes
  • 7Blackstenius
  • 12Larsen

Substitutes

  • 1Geurts
  • 6Holmes
  • 17Csiki
  • 21Zomers
  • 23Mijatovic
  • 26Karlernäs
  • 30Hall

FC Bayern München Ladies

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Leitzig
  • 5Glas
  • 14Viggósdottir
  • 3KumagaiSubstituted forHegeringat 76'minutes
  • 30Simon
  • 16Magull
  • 10DallmannSubstituted forVilhjálmsdóttirat 76'minutes
  • 25Zadrazil
  • 18AsseyiSubstituted forRallat 63'minutes
  • 17BühlSubstituted forJakobssonat 63'minutes
  • 9DamnjanovicSubstituted forBeerensteynat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Demann
  • 6Beerensteyn
  • 7Gwinn
  • 8Rall
  • 11Schüller
  • 19Wenninger
  • 22Grohs
  • 23Vilhjálmsdóttir
  • 27Hegering
  • 80Jakobsson
Referee:
Iuliana Elena Demetrescu

Match Stats

Home TeamBK Häcken WomenAway TeamFC Bayern München Ladies
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home6
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, BK Häcken Women 1, FC Bayern München Ladies 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, BK Häcken Women 1, FC Bayern München Ladies 5.

  3. Post update

    Offside, BK Häcken Women. Hanna Wijk tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  5. Post update

    Anna Csiki (BK Häcken Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München Ladies. Conceded by Filippa Curmark.

  8. Post update

    Corner, BK Häcken Women. Conceded by Sofia Jakobsson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (BK Häcken Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! BK Häcken Women 1, FC Bayern München Ladies 5. Lineth Beerensteyn (FC Bayern München Ladies) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximiliane Rall with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Lina Magull (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Julia Karlernäs (BK Häcken Women).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München Ladies. Lineth Beerensteyn replaces Jovana Damnjanovic.

  14. Post update

    Maximiliane Rall (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Julia Karlernäs (BK Häcken Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Glódis Perla Viggósdottir (FC Bayern München Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carolin Simon.

  17. Post update

    Jovana Damnjanovic (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Filippa Curmark (BK Häcken Women).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Zadrazil (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  20. Post update

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (BK Häcken Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women5320134911
2Juventus Femminile52218448
3VfL Wolfsburg Ladies522113768
4Servette Women5005019-190

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines55001901915
2Real Madrid Femenino53029639
3Zhytlobud-1 Women5113212-104
4Breidablik Women5014012-121

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino55001811715
2Arsenal Women530213859
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies5203714-76
4HB Køge Women5005217-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Bayern München Ladies5311113810
2Lyon Féminines430110289
3Benfica Women411227-54
4BK Häcken Women5104314-113
