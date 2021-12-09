Stirling Albion: Kevin Rutkiewicz resigns as manager citing 'difference in opinion'

Kevin Rutkiewicz
Kevin Rutkiewicz spent three years as Stirling manager

Kevin Rutkiewicz has resigned as manager of Scottish League 2 side Stirling Albion, citing a difference of opinion with chairman Stuart Brown.

Stirling sit fourth in the table but have gone six league games without a win, losing four in a row.

The club say they are "surprised" at the 41-year-old's decision.

"There is quite clearly a difference in opinion how this season has gone with a mutual understanding the last few weeks below par," Rutkiewicz said.

Stirling said they published the unedited statement on their website at the departing manager's request as a mark of their regard for his "commitment, hard work, energy and enthusiasm" during his three-year term.

Rutkiewicz leaves five days after a 1-0 defeat away to bottom side Cowdenbeath and says he is seeking a "fresh challenge" in football as soon as possible.

Experienced defender James Creaney taking charge of Saturday's league game away to Forfar Athletic.

