Last updated on .From the section German Bundesliga

Joshua Kimmich has made 11 Bundesliga appearances this season

Bayern Munich utility man Joshua Kimmich has been ruled out until the New Year after suffering a lung problem as a result of Covid-19.

Kimmich, 26, who admitted he had not been vaccinated against the virus in October, tested positive last month.

His quarantine period ended on Wednesday.

Kimmich said he is now "fine" but added he is not yet allowed to push his body to the limit "due to slight infiltration" on his lungs.

"I'm dying to get started and to be with the team," Kimmich said on Instagram.

"However, I have to be patient a little longer. I'll watch the remaining three games this year from the couch and we'll attack together again from January."

The German international, who can play in defence and midfield, was initially forced to isolate after coming into contact with a positive case, which meant he missed a 2-1 defeat by Ausburg.

He was then absent for Bundesliga matches against Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Dortmund, as well as Champions League games against Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona, because he had the virus.

Kimmich previously suggested scepticism stopped him getting jabbed, but added that there was a "very good chance" he would in the future.

He will be unavailable against Mainz, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg before the Bundesliga winter break.