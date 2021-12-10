After returning to Birmingham in January, Craig Gardner became number two when Lee Bowyer arrived in March before stepping up to become technical director in June

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer is "disappointed" by the "limited" funds he and technical director Craig Gardner will have to spend in the January transfer window.

Blues, who made the Championship top four after a bright start to the season, have slipped to 16th.

But, while still within eight points of the play-off places, Bowyer admits their hands are tied going forward.

"I feel for Craig," said Bowyer. "The hand he has to deal with is ludicrous."

When Bowyer joined from Charlton Athletic in March he fully expected there to be some reasonable investment on the playing side, following his early communications with the Blues board.

"I'm not disillusioned," he told BBC Radio WM. "And l'm not going to complain about it. I've just got to try and grind out results.

"But I'm disappointed at the way it's panned out as that's not what was told to me the minute I walked in.

"There's been a lot of changes from what I was told then to now, but it is what it is. I can't change that. And, if there is one thing I am good at it's adjusting because I've had to do that a lot in the past."

Bowyer's business at Blues

Bowyer has still signed just four players on 'permanent' deals since he arrived - Ryan Woods, Jordan Graham, Chuks Aneke and Troy Deeney - as well as Riley McGree, Juan Castillo, Tahith Chong, Dion Sanderson and Matija Sarkic in summer loan moves.

At the same time 16 players have left the club, as well as five of Blues' younger players who are out on season-long loans - and Bowyer is now without injured pair Maxime Colin and Chong, as well as facing the imminent return of McGree to Major League Soccer side Charlotte.

But, following the EFL punishments that followed the club's financial indiscretions in overspending on players four seasons ago, Bowyer admits he and Gardner have to tread carefully.

"We're limited in what we can do because of things that have happened in the past," added Bowyer. "It's not my fault or Craig's fault.

"We have to try and change things here. It's a project and this is a transition period.

"My job on the field is trying to get points and Craig's job off the field is behind the scenes, moving things around to strengthen the squad.

"But we're going to have move players out and we're going to have to bring in players.

"Especially if we play the way we want to play going forward. We have to bring in a different type of person."

'Summer business was done on a shoestring'

BBC Radio WM's Richard Wilford

There is no doubt that Lee Bowyer's squad has been made to look threadbare by injuries and suspension. The long-term injury to loan signing Tahith Chong and the imminent departure of Australian playmaker Riley McGree to the new MLS franchise Charlotte mean that reinforcements are very much needed.

Youngsters Jordan James, Marcel Oakley and Mitchell Roberts have been blooded ahead of time, with Remi Walker and Alfie Chang also making the matchday squad.

Summer business was done on a shoestring by Craig Gardner, and the need for him and Bowyer to generate their own funds in January is a further blow. They are paying for the excesses of others, both those in the boardroom and those directly involved with the playing side.

Blues' fans are understandably questioning the ambitions of the current ownership group as investment all but dries up. Meanwhile Bowyer and Gardner continue to make do and mend as best they can.