Bournemouth

Adam Smith played 88 minutes of Bournemouth's 1-1 draw with leaders Fulham on Friday

AFC Bournemouth full-back Adam Smith has vowed to "come back stronger" after a recurrence of his knee injury.

The 30-year-old defender played for the first time in two months in the 1-1 draw with leaders Fulham last Friday - after missing nine matches.

Smith, who has spent almost eight years at Dean Court, is likely to miss the busy Christmas period.

"I have had many setback in my in my career and I have always come back stronger than before," Smith tweeted. external-link

"I will dig deep again to get back fit and and do all that I can to get back out on the pitch."