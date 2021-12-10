Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

All 12 teams are in Scottish Premiership action this weekend, with four games on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Dundee United v Livingston (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt is pressing for at least a place on the bench for Dundee United after recovering from injury. Marc McNulty is closer to a return but misses out again through injury.

Tom Parkes and Jack McMillan should both be fit for Livingston despite minor injuries and Odin Bailey is likely to return to the squad. Adam Lewis and Daniel Barden remain out.

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "Recently we have relied on such a core group of players that over the last two or three weeks from a consistency perspective we haven't been at the same levels, but I have had multiple chats with players, both individually and collectively and there is a real keenness to address that."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "At times, you feel isolated as a manager when you go through a tough run of form. It's testament to my board that they've stuck by me when I've gone through a tough run over the last seven years. There's a lot to be said for continuity in football."

Did you know: United have used 28 different players this season - more than any other club in the Scottish Premiership.

Ross County v Dundee

A hamstring injury means Alex Iacovitti will likely be missing for Ross County but full-back Harry Clarke returns from suspension.

Dundee midfielder Max Anderson returns and Jordan McGhee is back in the squad after knee surgery. Lee Ashcroft, Shaun Byrne, Alex Jakubiak and Cillian Sheridan remain out.

Dundee left-back Jordan Marshall: "It's a hard place to go but we will be looking to go up there and get a result. The bottom six is ridiculously tight, one win moves you up a few places as we have seen."

Did you know: Dundee have picked up fewer points from their away matches than any Premiership side this season while only St Mirren have conceded more away goals than the Dark Blues.

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

St Johnstone pair Cammy MacPherson and David Wotherspoon miss out but Craig Bryson is available after suspension, while Glenn Middleton and Stevie May are both in contention to return after recent lay-offs. Murray Davidson has a knock and may not feature.

Jack MacKenzie is back fit for Aberdeen but Andy Considine, Mikey Devlin, Matty Kennedy Dylan McGeouch and Calvin Ramsay are still missing.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark: "Us as players, we know that the performances haven't been up to the standard of what was set last year in recent weeks. It is down to us to try and get that standard back up. The mood is still positive."

Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas: "We are looking to take our last two performances into a third game in a row. We have games that are very winnable. Just winning alone brings a different aura to the dressing room and it continues through to the training ground and facilities and everybody's mood, it is just a much better feeling."

Did you know: Aberdeen are unbeaten in nine visits to McDiarmid Park and have scored more goals in both the first half (11) and second half (11) of their league matches this season than St Johnstone have overall (nine).

St Mirren v Hibernian

St Mirren will be without Eamonn Brophy because of a hamstring injury and Conor McCarthy remains on the sidelines following ankle surgery.

Managerless Hibernian face a shortage of defenders, with both Paul Hanlon and Paul McGinn suspended. Caretaker boss David Gray did not confirm whether centre-back Ryan Porteous, who went off injured in midweek, will be fit enough to feature. Melker Hallberg, Sean Mackie and Kyle Magennis remain out.

St Mirren quote: "Every football manager knows you are only two or three games away from a crisis. You have to win games and when you do go on a poor run of form, the pressure does build."

Hibernian caretaker head coach David Gray: "It's never nice when anyone loses their job, so naturally we are all very disappointed [for Jack Ross]. It's a shock. Results haven't been good enough. We know it needs to be better and we have an opportunity to do that on Saturday."

Did you know: Hibernian have been given six red cards in the Premiership this season - two more than any other side.

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Hearts duo Liam Boyce and Michael Smith have recovered from knocks in time for Sunday's visit of Rangers but Beni Baningime remains out.

Ryan Jack has been ruled out for Rangers along with Leon Balogun, Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh. Kemar Roofe is a doubt but Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala return to the squad.

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson: "Smith and Boyce will be fine. We are going to try to get Baningime back for the game before the derby [with Hibs in January] but that depends if he recovers."

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield: "I've got mates that are Hearts fans. I know everything about them, they've been talking a lot. They're going great in the league, Robbie Neilson's got them playing some great stuff. It's shaping up for a wonderful game and hopefully we can get the three points."

Did you know: Rangers have recovered a league-high 16 points from losing positions in this season's Premiership, winning five of the seven such matches in which they have fallen behind and losing just one.

Celtic v Motherwell (15:00)

Celtic face a forward shortage for Motherwell's visit with Albian Ajeti, Kyogo Furuhashi, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Jota all missing while Christopher Jullien and Karamoko Dembele remain out. Anthony Ralston has missed the past two games.

Well manager Graham Alexander admits they will be a "little bit bare" for Sunday's with Ricki Lamie going off against Hibs last week and fellow defenders Sondre Solholm Johansen and Juhani Ojala already out. Mark O'Hara has also been missing, but fellow midfielder Barry Maguire returns from suspension.

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton: "Our squad is good, our squad is strong, we believe in each other. We have a system which we try to work with every single day and even the guys who haven't played much since the beginning of the season came in and did an amazing job."

Did you know: Celtic have gone 21 games against Motherwell without defeat since a 2-1 home loss on 19 December 2015.

