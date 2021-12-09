Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Steve Cooper watches from the touchline in what proved to be his final competitive game at Swansea, the 2-0 play-off final defeat by Brentford at Wembley

Steve Cooper says emotion will not be a factor when he returns to Swansea City with Nottingham Forest.

Cooper heads back to Swansea on Saturday for the first time since leaving his role as the club's head coach almost five months ago.

The Forest boss suffered Championship play-off heartbreak in each of his two seasons at Swansea - but says a trip to the Swansea.com Stadium will be just like any other game.

"Everybody's moved on," Cooper said.

"I am not trying to underplay anything, I am giving you an honest view. I am just really focused on the game for what it's worth, whoever we were playing on Saturday.

"I understand the questions. I am very grateful for my two years at Swansea and what it gave me and how I was treated.

"That will never change. But in terms of the game on Saturday, it's a game we are very much in the normal preparation mode for."

Swansea handed Cooper his first role in senior club management when he was named successor to Graham Potter in June 2019.

The former England Under-17 head coach proved a success, overcoming financial constraints to deliver back-to-back top-six finishes.

Cooper's Swans were beaten by Brentford in the 2019-20 play-off semi-finals before reaching the final last May only to come up short once more against Thomas Frank's Bees.

Cooper was widely praised for the results he delivered, yet his team faced criticism at times from some fans over their style.

While Swansea have played some eye-catching, possession football during spells in their recent history, Cooper's side became known for resilience and an ability to grind out results.

Asked whether he takes pride in the work he did at Swansea, Cooper said: "I did my best.

"I think with anything in life, if you give your best you can be satisfied with yourself and you can sleep at night.

"Whatever anyone else's view on any job I have done in the past, I know I have always given my all, like I am here [at Forest] now.

"How any part of what I have done in my coaching is perceived, it is what it is. You have to accept that.

"But I know I did my best, I enjoyed it and I am grateful to everybody that is connected with the club. I think that's enough for me, really."

Had Swansea beaten Brentford at Wembley, the likelihood is that Cooper would still be at the helm, trying to keep the club in the Premier League.

But speculation about his position began from the moment goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes condemned Swansea to another year in the second tier.

Cooper remained in charge for the start of pre-season, with Swansea saying "efforts" were made to discuss a new contract - there was a year to run on Cooper's deal - before both parties eventually agreed to "mutually part ways".

It is a decision which was not really explained, leaving many still wondering why Cooper moved on.

No new light was shed ahead of Cooper's reunion with his former employers.

Alan Tate (left) joined Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest having been part of his Swansea coaching staff

"I understand and I respect your job, there's no midweek game and all that sort of stuff so there's not loads for you to write about," he said.

"But I have said what I have said about Swansea, which will only ever be positive, and whatever happens in the future, I will always be grateful and be positive about everything there.

"Everybody's moved on. We want to win on Saturday just like they do, for our reasons and for their reasons, but I only wish everybody well there."

While Swansea rebuild under Russell Martin, Cooper has made a dramatic impact since succeeding Chris Hughton at the City Ground in September.

Forest were bottom when Cooper arrived, but begin the weekend in 13th - a place above Swansea - having lost just once in 14 games under their new boss.

Cooper will be flanked as usual this weekend by Alan Tate, a Swansea legend who followed him to Forest as assistant boss.

Tate, a coach under Cooper, had been set to stay at Swansea but said his farewells having been switched to a loan player role following the appointment of Martin.

A Swansea player in all four divisions and a darling of the fans, Tate can be sure of a warm welcome as he returns.

What reception will Cooper get is harder to predict.

"Like I said, I did my best there," he said.

"You accept in any job in management - Nottingham Forest, Swansea, every league - you know some people you'll keep happy, some are not happy, some people want more, some have a different view.

"When you cross the line into management, that's just how it is."