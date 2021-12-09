Steven Schumacher's first game in charge was a 1-1 draw at Milton Keynes Dons on Wednesday

Steven Schumacher says taking the Plymouth Argyle manager's role was an opportunity he could not turn down.

The 37-year-old, who was Ryan Lowe's assistant, took over from the man he described as his "best friend" after Lowe left to become Preston manager.

Schumacher's first game in charge was a 1-1 draw at MK Dons on Wednesday.

"When I was offered the opportunity to be the manager of Plymouth Argyle it was something that I knew I wanted to do," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"It was too much of an opportunity for me to turn down."

It is the former Bradford City, Crewe Alexandra and Bury midfielder's first experience as a manager, having been Lowe's assistant when the former striker took over as Bury boss in 2018.

Schumacher's 'best friend' Ryan Lowe (left) offered him the chance to join him at Preston North End

Schumacher was offered the job on Monday evening, turning down the chance to stay alongside Lowe and move to the Championship.

"If I didn't take this opportunity I might never get the chance to be a manager of a football club as good as this ever again," Schumacher added.

"When I left Everton Under-11s to go and be Ryan's first-team coach at Bury, I said exactly the same thing.

"I only had a short-term contract, I think it was four months, and I said 'I'm going to take a chance' because I might not ever get asked to be a first-team coach again.

"I could sit here and be an Under-11s coach for years, but that's not what I wanted to do. I took a risk and it paid off and now it's the same sort of situation.

"I might never get asked to do this job again and I have been asked to do it at a club that I think has got the people behind the scenes and the owners who've got my back."

It's 'gaffer', not 'Schuey'

Schumacher was a youth player at Everton and for England age-grade sides before playing more than 400 games for EFL sides

Schumacher says he consulted with his wife and people he respects in the game before deciding to take up Argyle's offer.

Having been assistant until the start of this week, he says some things will have to change in how he and the players interact, but he still wants them to trust him.

"I said in my first meeting even though now I'm the manager, I still want to be approachable because I'm still a coach and I want people to get better. I want people to improve," he added.

"If they can't come and ask me things then I'm not doing my job. I want to be a student of the game and I want to teach them stuff.

"The only thing is after Saturday they won't be allowed to call me Schuey. It'll be 'gaffer', because it feels as though that respect as well is also important."