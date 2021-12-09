Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls' victory at Colliers Wood United extended their unbeaten run in the league to 13 matches

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says it is too early to think about titles after his side's 1-0 away win at Colliers Wood United.

The victory lifted the islanders to fourth place in Combined Counties Premier Division South, six points off leaders Walton and Hersham with two games in hand.

Fraser Barlow's goal early in the second half sealed the three points.

Jersey keeper Euan van der Vliet made a number of good first-half saves.

"I'm just pleased to get the three points, it was a real battle," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey..

"Everyone's still thinking a bit too early about titles and things; we're still six games from the halfway point.

"There's going to be plenty of games through the winter away at difficult places like this that all the teams in that top half are going to have to go to, so at the end of the season you won't remember it so much, you'll remember the three points and that's what's important."