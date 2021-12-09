Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Manchester United's FA Cup third-round tie at home to Aston Villa and Everton's trip to Hull City will be shown live across the BBC.

Steven Gerrard's Villa visit Old Trafford on 10 January at 19:55 GMT in one of three all-Premier League ties.

Championship side Hull City entertain Premier League Everton on 8 January (17:30).

Both ties will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online.

Six of the ties will be broadcast live on TV between 7-10 January.

ITV will show Swindon Town v Manchester City, Millwall v Crystal Palace, West Ham v Leeds and Nottingham Forest v Arsenal.

Each of these clubs will receive a live broadcast fee of £85,000.

FA Cup third-round televised games

Friday, 7 January

Swindon v Manchester City, 20:00 kick-off - live on ITV1

Saturday, 8 January

Millwall v Crystal Palace, 12:45 - live on ITV1

Hull City v Everton, 17:30 - live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Sunday, 9 January

West Ham United v Leeds United, 14:15 - live on ITV1

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal, 17:15 - live on ITV1

Monday, 10 January

Manchester United v Aston Villa, 19:55 - live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer