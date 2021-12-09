FA Cup 2021-2022: Man Utd v Aston Villa & Hull v Everton third-round ties to be shown on BBC
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
Manchester United's FA Cup third-round tie at home to Aston Villa and Everton's trip to Hull City will be shown live across the BBC.
Steven Gerrard's Villa visit Old Trafford on 10 January at 19:55 GMT in one of three all-Premier League ties.
Championship side Hull City entertain Premier League Everton on 8 January (17:30).
Both ties will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online.
Six of the ties will be broadcast live on TV between 7-10 January.
ITV will show Swindon Town v Manchester City, Millwall v Crystal Palace, West Ham v Leeds and Nottingham Forest v Arsenal.
Each of these clubs will receive a live broadcast fee of £85,000.
FA Cup third-round televised games
Friday, 7 January
Swindon v Manchester City, 20:00 kick-off - live on ITV1
Saturday, 8 January
Millwall v Crystal Palace, 12:45 - live on ITV1
Hull City v Everton, 17:30 - live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Sunday, 9 January
West Ham United v Leeds United, 14:15 - live on ITV1
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal, 17:15 - live on ITV1
Monday, 10 January
Manchester United v Aston Villa, 19:55 - live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer
