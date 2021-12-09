Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Jack Ross guided Hibs to a League Cup semi-final win over Rangers fewer than three weeks ago

Hibernian have sacked manager Jack Ross just over a week before he was due to lead them out in the Scottish League Cup final.

The 45-year-old's exit comes after Wednesday's 1-0 defeat by Livingston left his side with one league win in nine games.

Hibs have slumped to seventh place in the Scottish Premiership, 11 points off third.

Ross said on Wednesday evening that he would "take ownership" of the defeat.

The Leith side take on Celtic in the League Cup final at Hampden on Sunday, 19 December.

"Following the prolonged run of poor results in the league, the Club has taken the tough decision to relieve Jack Ross of his duties," Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said.

Ross, who took charge at Easter Road a month after his contract was terminated by Sunderland in October 2019, led Hibs to a seventh-place finish that season and up to third last term, as well as the Scottish Cup final.

Only last month, the former Alloa Athletic and St Mirren boss guided Hibs to a famous 3-1 win over reigning league champions Rangers in the League Cup semi-final.

Speaking after Wednesday's defeat at Livingston, Ross said: "The criticism that comes in the stand and will come afterwards, direct it at me and not the players.

"I've had nearly 300 games now as a manager and I've had a pretty positive time in the main. I back my abilities to do it, but your abilities are always reflected in what you get from your team.

"You can't shy away from that and you can't bristle when you're asked [about mounting pressure] because it's the nature of the job.2"