Representatives of Motherwell centre-half Ricki Lamie, who is out of contract in the summer, have held talks with an English League One club after the 28-year-old's form alerted several lower league outfits south of the border. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Manager Callum Davidson has confirmed St Johnstone's interest in signing out-of-favour 28-year-old Heart of Midlothian winger Jamie Walker. (The Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone's Callum Davidson says there was no official contact made to him following reports linking him to the manager's job at Preston North End before the English Championship club appointed Ryan Lowe from Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

St Johnstone are "very close" to a deal for the extension of Ali Crawford's stay from Bolton Wanderers, according to the Scottish Premiership club's manager, Callum Davidson, with the 30-year-old midfielder's loan spell due to end in January. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen will assess midfielder Matty Longstaff's loan from Newcastle United during the January transfer window, with the 21-year-old having made only five appearances since arriving in August. (Press & Journal) external-link

Rangers have confirmed Zeb Jacobs as the their head of coaching in the academy, with the 26-year-old arriving from Belgian club Royal Antwerp, where he was working as talent coordinator. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers' head of academy, Craig Mulholland, has revealed that former Ibrox coach Michael Beale, who left for Aston Villa along with manager Steven Gerrard, played a key role in bringing Zeb Jacobs to the Scottish champions from Royal Antwerp as head of academy coaching. (The National) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has defended striker Kyogo Furuhashi from accusations of play-acting, hitting back at "courageous, couch-sitting observers" for their criticism of his player. (The Herald) external-link