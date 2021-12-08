Last updated on .From the section Wales

Angharad James has won 92 caps and scored three goals since making her Wales debut in 2011

Wales midfielder Angharad James is leaving North Carolina Courage to join San Diego Wave.

James, 27, moved to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in February 2021 from Reading, and scored one goal in 17 games for Courage.

She joins a San Diego side coached by former England defender Casey Stoney.

"We cannot thank Angharad enough for her time here with the club, albeit short," said Courage head coach Sean Nahas

"She is a wonderful professional and person, and on behalf of the club I wish her nothing but the best in the next step of her journey."

James, from Haverfordwest, initially signed a two-year contract but the move will give Courage full roster protection from Wave in the upcoming 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft.

San Diego are the newest franchise in the United States' top professional women's competition, with the club joining for the 2022 season.

James joined Arsenal Ladies' Academy in 2010 at the age of 16, before heading to Bristol City two years later.

She went on to play for Notts County, Yeovil Town and Everton before joining Reading in July 2019.