Match ends, Chelsea 1, Everton 1.
Chelsea missed a chance to move two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City as a depleted Everton side earned a superb point at Stamford Bridge.
England midfielder Mason Mount gave the hosts a deserved lead in the 70th minute with a calm finish past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford following Reece James' pass.
But Everton equalised four minutes later when 19-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite, in his first league appearance of the season, converted at the back post after Anthony Gordon's free-kick.
Thiago Silva had a chance to win it for the hosts but saw his powerful header superbly saved by Pickford.
It was an impressive performance from the England international as he also kept out earlier efforts from Christian Pulisic, James, Jorginho and three strikes from Mount when it was goalless.
- Chelsea v Everton as it happened, plus reaction and analysis
- Everything you need to know about Chelsea
- Everything you need to know about Everton
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
5.29
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
4.34
- Squad number17Player nameSaúlAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number18Player nameBarkleyAverage rating
4.37
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number2Player nameKennyAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number32Player nameBranthwaiteAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number21Player nameAndré GomesAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number50Player nameSimmsAverage rating
6.81
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number25Player nameGbaminAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number61Player nameDobbinAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number62Player nameOnyangoAverage rating
6.93
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Mendy
- 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forChalobahat 79'minutes
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2Rüdiger
- 24James
- 12Loftus-CheekBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBarkleyat 65'minutes
- 5JorginhoBooked at 59mins
- 3AlonsoSubstituted forSaúlat 65'minutes
- 19Mount
- 22Ziyech
- 10Pulisic
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 4Christensen
- 7Kanté
- 13Bettinelli
- 14Chalobah
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 31Sarr
Everton
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Pickford
- 2Kenny
- 4HolgateBooked at 21mins
- 5Keane
- 32Branthwaite
- 22Godfrey
- 17Iwobi
- 16Doucouré
- 21André GomesBooked at 64minsSubstituted forGbaminat 71'minutes
- 24GordonSubstituted forOnyangoat 90'minutes
- 50SimmsSubstituted forDobbinat 62'minutesBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 6Allan
- 15Begovic
- 23Coleman
- 25Gbamin
- 31Lonergan
- 61Dobbin
- 62Onyango
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 13,933
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home80%
- Away20%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Everton 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Tyler Onyango replaces Anthony Gordon.
Post update
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).
Post update
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).
Post update
Lewis Dobbin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jarrad Branthwaite.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reece James with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Gordon (Everton).
Post update
Attempt saved. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah replaces César Azpilicueta.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Everton.
Booking
Lewis Dobbin (Everton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Lewis Dobbin (Everton) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Lots of sideways, no movement, and panic at the back.
Carry on like this and tuchel be gone (I don’t want that) but it’s how the club operates