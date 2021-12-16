Premier League
ChelseaChelsea1EvertonEverton1

Chelsea 1-1 Everton: Jarrad Branthwaite equaliser gives Toffees hard-earned point

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton goal
Only Arsenal (20) have had more different teenage goalscorers in the Premier League than Everton, with Jarrad Branthwaite the 19th for the Toffees

Chelsea missed a chance to move two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City as a depleted Everton side earned a superb point at Stamford Bridge.

England midfielder Mason Mount gave the hosts a deserved lead in the 70th minute with a calm finish past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford following Reece James' pass.

But Everton equalised four minutes later when 19-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite, in his first league appearance of the season, converted at the back post after Anthony Gordon's free-kick.

Thiago Silva had a chance to win it for the hosts but saw his powerful header superbly saved by Pickford.

It was an impressive performance from the England international as he also kept out earlier efforts from Christian Pulisic, James, Jorginho and three strikes from Mount when it was goalless.

More to follow.

