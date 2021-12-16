Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Only Arsenal (20) have had more different teenage goalscorers in the Premier League than Everton, with Jarrad Branthwaite the 19th for the Toffees

Chelsea missed a chance to move two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City as a depleted Everton side earned a superb point at Stamford Bridge.

England midfielder Mason Mount gave the hosts a deserved lead in the 70th minute with a calm finish past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford following Reece James' pass.

But Everton equalised four minutes later when 19-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite, in his first league appearance of the season, converted at the back post after Anthony Gordon's free-kick.

Thiago Silva had a chance to win it for the hosts but saw his powerful header superbly saved by Pickford.

It was an impressive performance from the England international as he also kept out earlier efforts from Christian Pulisic, James, Jorginho and three strikes from Mount when it was goalless.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 3-4-2-1 16 Mendy 28 Azpilicueta 6 Thiago Silva 2 Rüdiger 24 James 12 Loftus-Cheek 5 Jorginho 3 Alonso 19 Mount 22 Ziyech 10 Pulisic 16 Mendy

28 Azpilicueta Substituted for Chalobah at 79' minutes

6 Thiago Silva

2 Rüdiger

24 James

12 Loftus-Cheek Booked at 45mins Substituted for Barkley at 65' minutes

5 Jorginho Booked at 59mins

3 Alonso Substituted for Saúl at 65' minutes

19 Mount

22 Ziyech

10 Pulisic Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

4 Christensen

7 Kanté

13 Bettinelli

14 Chalobah

17 Saúl

18 Barkley

31 Sarr Everton Formation 5-4-1 1 Pickford 2 Kenny 4 Holgate 5 Keane 32 Branthwaite 22 Godfrey 17 Iwobi 16 Doucouré 21 André Gomes 24 Gordon 50 Simms 1 Pickford

2 Kenny

4 Holgate Booked at 21mins

5 Keane

32 Branthwaite

22 Godfrey

17 Iwobi

16 Doucouré

21 André Gomes Booked at 64mins Substituted for Gbamin at 71' minutes

24 Gordon Substituted for Onyango at 90' minutes

50 Simms Substituted for Dobbin at 62' minutes Booked at 77mins Substitutes 6 Allan

15 Begovic

23 Coleman

25 Gbamin

31 Lonergan

61 Dobbin

62 Onyango Referee: Michael Oliver Attendance: 13,933 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 1, Everton 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Everton 1. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Tyler Onyango replaces Anthony Gordon. Post update Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea). Post update Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Reece James (Chelsea). Post update Lewis Dobbin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jarrad Branthwaite. Post update Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reece James with a cross following a set piece situation. Post update Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Anthony Gordon (Everton). Post update Attempt saved. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jordan Pickford. Post update Attempt saved. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah replaces César Azpilicueta. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ben Godfrey. Post update VAR Decision: No Penalty Everton. Booking Lewis Dobbin (Everton) is shown the yellow card. Post update Lewis Dobbin (Everton) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Thiago Silva. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward