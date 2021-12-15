Chelsea v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton forward Richarlison is set to be out for a "number of weeks" with a calf injury

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea pair Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante will return to the squad after injury, with Kante set for a place on the bench.

Ben Chilwell has begun light training but he and Mateo Kovacic remain out.

Everton forward Richarlison is unavailable because of a calf tear sustained against Crystal Palace.

Andros Townsend is out with a fractured foot and Lucas Digne is ill. Seamus Coleman, who has a swollen foot, and Allan will be assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Rafael Benitez is back at another of his former clubs but he will not expect a warm welcome at Stamford Bridge - and I can't see him picking up any points either.

The very least you usually expect from a Benitez side is that they are solid at the back but, defensively, Everton have been poor of late and it is hard to see them keeping Chelsea quiet.

Chelsea have not been at their best at either end recently, but they should still have too much for the Toffees, who have lost four away games on the trot going into this one.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 26 Premier League home games against Everton, winning 15.

Everton have won three of the last five Premier League meetings, with all of those victories at Goodison Park.

Chelsea

Chelsea have conceded nine goals in four games in all competitions, as many as they had in their first 21 fixtures this season.

A fifth Premier League home defeat of 2021 would be their most in a calendar year since 1995.

The Blues have the best Premier League record on a Thursday, winning seven of their 11 matches.

Everton's record Premier League goalscorer Romelu Lukaku has scored just once in his five appearances against them in the competition.

Mason Mount can become the first Chelsea player to score in four consecutive league matches since Eden Hazard from October to November 2016.

Everton

Everton have suffered four consecutive away league defeats and are winless in their past six.

The Toffees last lost five in a row on the road in the Premier League in March 2018.

They have only earned five points out of a possible 30 home and away.

Rafael Benitez has won just one of his 15 away matches against Chelsea in all competitions.

No former Chelsea manager has ever won away against the Blues in the Premier League.

Everton have won only two of their past 16 Premier League matches without Richarlison, drawing six and losing eight.

