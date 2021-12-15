Liverpool v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez will miss the trip to Liverpool with a thigh injury

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is in contention to feature, having returned to full training following a hamstring injury.

Curtis Jones is nearing a comeback after an eye issue but Divock Origi is likely to miss out with a minor injury.

Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez has a thigh problem and looks set to miss the majority of the festive fixtures.

Long-term absentee Paul Dummett remains sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

When you consider Liverpool's attacking power and think about Newcastle's weakness at the back, then there is only going to be one outcome.

We saw again in their heavy defeat against Leicester what a big job Magpies manager Eddie Howe has on his hands to keep them up, and I can't see them getting a result here that will help them out much.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Sea Power guitarist Martin Noble

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have failed to win any of the past 25 away meetings, both in the Premier League and in all competitions.

The Magpies' most recent league victory at Anfield was in April 1994, and they subsequently won 1-0 away in the League Cup the following year.

Liverpool dropped points in both league encounters last season: 0-0 and 1-1 draws at St James' Park and Anfield respectively.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won seven successive games in all competitions by an aggregate score of 18-2.

They have equalled the club record of scoring in 31 consecutive league and cup matches, set from April 1957 to January 1958.

The Reds are one short of becoming the first team to win 2,000 top-flight matches.

Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in 12 home league fixtures since a run of six defeats in a row at Anfield between January and March.

Mohamed Salah can equal Jamie Vardy's record of scoring or setting up a goal in 15 successive Premier League appearances.

Salah has scored against Newcastle at Anfield in each of the past four seasons.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's solitary league victory in 16 attempts this season came against Burnley earlier this month.

The only team to win one of its opening 17 Premier League games and avoid relegation was West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05.

The Magpies are enduring their longest winless away streak from the beginning of a top-flight season since 2012-13, when they went 11 matches without victory.

They haven't failed to score in consecutive Premier League fixtures so far this season.

There were 26 goals scored in Newcastle's five most recent Premier League games on a Thursday.

My Liverpool XI Choose your Liverpool formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Newcastle United XI Choose your Newcastle United starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team