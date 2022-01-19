Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City2TottenhamTottenham Hotspur3

Leicester 2-3 Tottenham: Steven Bergwijn scores twice in injury time to give Spurs dramatic win

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments525

Steven Bergwijn
Tottenham were losing after 94 minutes, 52 seconds - the latest time a team has been behind before winning a Premier League match

Steven Bergwijn scored two injury-time goals as Tottenham fought back from 2-1 down to snatch an incredible victory at Leicester in a thrilling finish at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester were moments away from inflicting a first Premier League defeat on Spurs since Antonio Conte took charge, before Bergwijn grabbed a 95th-minute equaliser from Matt Doherty's pass.

But there was more drama to come.

The Dutchman, who had only been introduced as 79th-minute substitute, then took the ball around goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the seventh minute of stoppage time and scored the winner with the ball going in off the post.

It was a fitting finale to a thrilling match.

The Foxes had taken the lead against the run of play in the 24th minute with Patson Daka's clinical finish over visiting goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with the hosts' first shot on target.

But Harry Kane, who had earlier had a shot cleared off the line and also hit the crossbar, equalised just before half-time, collecting Harry Winks' ball forward, cutting inside Caglar Soyuncu and side-footing past Schmeichel.

James Maddison then put Leicester ahead in the 76th minute after he had linked up well with substitute Harvey Barnes and the hosts thought they were collecting the three points before Bergwijn's dramatic double.

Tottenham's win takes them above north London rivals Arsenal and up to fifth in the Premier League, while Leicester are 10th in the table.

Player of the match

BergwijnSteven Bergwijn

with an average of 8.49

Leicester City

  1. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    6.49

  2. Squad number29Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    6.30

  3. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    6.18

  4. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    6.01

  5. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    5.89

  6. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    5.87

  7. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    5.85

  8. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    5.77

  9. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    5.72

  10. Squad number11Player nameAlbrighton
    Average rating

    5.67

  11. Squad number20Player nameChoudhury
    Average rating

    5.66

  12. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    5.48

  13. Squad number23Player nameVestergaard
    Average rating

    5.26

  14. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    5.00

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number23Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    8.49

  2. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    6.72

  3. Squad number29Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    6.61

  4. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    6.51

  5. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    6.23

  6. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.18

  7. Squad number3Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    6.11

  8. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.97

  9. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    5.85

  10. Squad number25Player nameTanganga
    Average rating

    5.62

  11. Squad number18Player nameLo Celso
    Average rating

    5.29

  12. Squad number8Player nameWinks
    Average rating

    5.29

  13. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    5.02

  14. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    4.73

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 20ChoudhuryBooked at 55mins
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 11Albrighton
  • 10Maddison
  • 8Tielemans
  • 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forSoumaréat 88'minutes
  • 33ThomasSubstituted forJustinat 53'minutes
  • 29DakaSubstituted forBarnesat 75'minutes
  • 37Lookman

Substitutes

  • 2Justin
  • 7Barnes
  • 12Ward
  • 17Pérez
  • 35Jakupovic
  • 38Daley-Campbell
  • 42Soumaré
  • 49McAteer
  • 62Brunt

Tottenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 25Tanganga
  • 6D SánchezBooked at 59mins
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forDohertyat 45'minutes
  • 29Skipp
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 8WinksSubstituted forLo Celsoat 74'minutes
  • 3ReguilónSubstituted forBergwijnat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Kane
  • 27Lucas Moura

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 11Gil
  • 14Rodon
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 20Alli
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 44Scarlett
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
31,986

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away27
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane with a through ball following a fast break.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty.

  5. Booking

    Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur).

  7. Post update

    Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Justin.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Boubakary Soumaré replaces Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

  14. Post update

    James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

  17. Post update

    James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).

  19. Post update

    Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Comments

Join the conversation

534 comments

  • Comment posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 21:33

    Listen... the sound of a thousand Gooners deleting their pre-written comments.

    Sunday's decision was a disgrace. One Covid case! ONE! Arsenal should have their North London visa ripped up and be deported.

    • Reply posted by Jimm, today at 21:41

      Jimm replied:
      What about the other 21 games. Spurs had 7 cases before xmas 5 were staff

  • Comment posted by Username321, today at 21:33

    Absolutely incredible, haven't celebrated a goal like that since Lucas in Amsterdam.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 21:37

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Trophies?

  • Comment posted by IdontKnowMyName, today at 21:35

    As a neutral this is brilliant, needed something like this in the league lately.

    • Reply posted by GiantDave, today at 21:41

      GiantDave replied:
      Leicester is probably the best game every week. No idea what the result will be and always guaranteed goals!

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 21:32

    You see that goonies, a bit of bottle? Something you're cowardly lot didn't have on Sunday.

    • Reply posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 21:34

      BBC mods HATE this user replied:
      One Covid case! ONE!! Rip up their North London visa and deport them.

  • Comment posted by avalon, today at 21:35

    All the time wasting and play acting didn't help Leicester there. At least they had the bottle to play unlike the gutless gooners.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:49

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      OUCH!!!! That will hurt, Leicester fans.

  • Comment posted by Not a Shill Plant or Stooge, today at 21:33

    What was that Leicester
    Tottenham Hotspur it's happened again being sung near the end there

    Turns out it did happens again Leicester goals from Spurs fight to the end & the 3 points again.

    You should have been singing Leicester City it's happened again
    Bale last year
    Bergwijn this year

    Take that lesson

    • Reply posted by Original_Invincibles, today at 21:50

      Original_Invincibles replied:
      Leicester are such a glass cannon. They just can not defend if they are gonna win anything they need to bring in a defender or two.

  • Comment posted by Jaimo, today at 21:33

    So sad for all the hater’s night being ruined… COYS!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:50

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      No not at all. But night will be ruined once the Brentford/Man Utd match ends.

  • Comment posted by 209london, today at 21:35

    Unbelievable ! Tottenham and Conte never die hard! Excellent !

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 21:41

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Does 3 points win trophies?

  • Comment posted by James, today at 21:34

    Where are all the spurs haters, who WERE gonna come on after 95 mins, I LOVE YOU TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 21:41

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Do you love your trophy cabinet too?

  • Comment posted by Meh, today at 21:33

    As a spurs fan I know a bottle job when I see one 😂 unlucky Leicester, we feel your pain! COYS

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:52

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Poor Leicester, it was this year's EFL cup QF and their Europa league game vs Napoli all over again.

  • Comment posted by pickers1972, today at 21:37

    Levy get your fu+cking cheque book as conte is building something special at spurs 9 games in the league unbeaten COYS

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 21:40

      SuperDuper replied:
      Special?!?! If you win something, it’s special. If you win nothing, you are a loser. So far, all the money and all losers.

      Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, we still mid table and drawing against dross

  • Comment posted by Not a Shill Plant or Stooge, today at 21:35

    So well deserved Spurs great performance 27 shots and fight right to the end.
    COYS

    Loved the passion from Kane & team at end
    And Conte

    Keep it up

    COYS

    • Reply posted by FF, today at 21:51

      FF replied:
      Hi Laughable A H Swipes did you forget who you were last week. 😭😭😭

  • Comment posted by Henry Bloombury, today at 21:33

    That will teach me to eat all the leftover Christmas Stilton in one go.
    You won’t believe what I have just imagined.....!
    Cracking game for the neutral.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 21:35

      Forza Italia replied:
      Unspursy!

  • Comment posted by Arthur Tirana, today at 21:34

    An enjoyable game all round, topped off by Glenn Hoddle publicly admiring James Maddison's cute little balls.

    • Reply posted by Greenlantern, today at 21:37

      Greenlantern replied:
      Very funny thanks for the laugh! 😂

  • Comment posted by The Titular Protagonist, today at 21:31

    Jimmy Greaves: England’s greatest goalscorer. "It’s a funny old game"

    • Reply posted by markembery, today at 21:36

      markembery replied:
      Bang on my friend ,the greatest of the greatest and such a gentleman

  • Comment posted by jacko, today at 21:34

    Brenda will be fuming!! 😂

  • Comment posted by Aviatorr, today at 21:35

    Spurs got no less than they deserved. It doesn't when or which order the goals go in, the score is a fair reflection of the game.

  • Comment posted by matt_5 , today at 21:35

    Not so spursy. Well done from a Man United fan 👍

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 21:34

    Wow, Leicester just did the most GIGANTIC of Spursy moments, the irony!

  • Comment posted by DPC, today at 21:38

    Soton fan here in peace..... so was that a "Spursy" performance??? Heard this phrase a few weeks ago but never got what it meant. Amazing turnaround! Really didn't see that coming but I guess neither did Schmeichel and the rest of the Foxes team.

    • Reply posted by Junction8M27, today at 21:43

      Junction8M27 replied:
      Got to agree , best game of the season

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 19th January 2022