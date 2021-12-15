Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester City's Jonny Evans suffered a hamstring injury against Newcastle on Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Defender Jonny Evans, who has a hamstring injury, is one of nine Leicester players unavailable due to a combination of injury, illness and Covid-19.

Caglar Soyuncu is the other new absentee from their win at Newcastle but Daniel Amartey is fit.

Tottenham's past two matches have been postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

They had just 16 first-team players available for training on Wednesday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester are very difficult to predict at the moment because every time it looks as if they have got their spark back, they chuck in a poor performance.

This time, though, I think they will follow up their convincing win over Newcastle with another three points.

That's assuming this game takes place, of course. Tottenham's game at Brighton on Sunday was postponed because a number of positive Covid-19 cases among the Spurs squad.

We don't know who was affected, or how many players are still out, but if they are at less than full strength, then that will obviously favour the Foxes.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Since Leicester's top-flight return in 2014, the 14 meetings have produced 54 goals.

Only one of the 102 all-time league meetings has ended goalless.

Tottenham are one short of 50 league wins and 200 league goals against the Foxes.

Leicester City

Leicester can win three consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since a run of seven in 2019.

A defeat would establish an unwanted club record of nine top-flight home losses in a calendar year.

The Foxes have conceded a league-high 12 goals from a set-piece situation this season.

Jamie Vardy still needs one Premier League goal to surpass Ian Wright's record of 93 after his 30th birthday.

James Maddison has scored in Leicester's last three home games in all competitions.

Youri Tielemans has scored four goals in his past five league appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have taken 10 points from four league matches under Antonio Conte, who has made the longest unbeaten start by a Spurs manager since Tim Sherwood began with five wins and a draw in 2013-14.

However, Tottenham could go three league games without an away goal since March 2014 under Sherwood.

Harry Kane's 17 goals in 16 matches against Leicester in all competitions is his best record against any team.

However, Kane has failed to score or assist in 12 of his 13 Premier League appearances this season.

Antonio Conte was unbeaten in all six competitive fixtures as Chelsea manager against Leicester.

