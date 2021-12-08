Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier

Noel Mooney was appointed as chief executive of the Football Association of Wales in August 2021

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has outlined a five-year strategy to make the game inclusive for everyone.

"PAWB" aims to create a safe environment for players regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, disability, sexual orientation, age or background.

It forms a key part of the FAW's "Our Wales" strategy launched in September.

CEO Noel Mooney says they want Wales to be a "leading football nation" for equality, diversity and inclusion.

The FAW has been working to widen access to football by encouraging more women and girls, disabled people and those from ethnically diverse communities to participate.

"The Welsh football family must work collectively to ensure all people from Welsh society see football as an activity they can play, coach, officiate, spectate or volunteer in and most importantly to enjoy, while striving to be the best version of themselves," added Mooney.

"Achieving the PAWB objectives by 2026 will set us on the path to realising our long-term vision in making football the most inclusive, accessible and successful sport in Wales."

Pawb is the Welsh word for everyone.