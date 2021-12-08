Jack McMillan scored the only goal for Livingston but Hibs were fortunate not to lose by a bigger margin

Hibernian were "nowhere near good enough" in their Scottish Premiership defeat to Livingston, says head coach Jack Ross, who is taking "ownership" of the criticism coming his side's way.

A sobering night in West Lothian extended the Leith club's grim league form, with increasing numbers of the Easter Road support turning against the boss.

"The criticism that comes in the stand and will come afterwards, direct it at me and not the players," Ross told BBC Scotland after the 1-0 loss.

"I've had nearly 300 games now as a manager and I've had a pretty positive time in the main. I back my abilities to do it, but your abilities are always reflected in what you get from your team. You can't shy away from that and you can't bristle when you're asked (about mounting pressure) because it's the nature of the job.

"Ultimately, it's my team. It was a really poor night for us, led by me, I take ownership of that team. I'm the manager, it's my job to get the best from them and I didn't do that."

November's sensational League Cup semi-final defeat over Rangers was expected to be a springboard, but the Edinburgh side's form has continued to plummet.

BBC Scotland examines what has gone wrong.

The numbers behind dreadful run

One win in nine Scottish Premiership fixtures. No clean sheets in 10 games. Eleven points off third place.

Those numbers make for grim reading. Hibs travelled to Ibrox back in October on the back of seven unbeaten league games and victory in Glasgow would have taken Ross' side to top of the league.

Instead, they fell to a 2-1 defeat after losing Ryan Porteous to a first-half red card. Since that loss, just one win has come in the following eight league games, leaving Hibs languishing in seventh.

Across the city, rivals Hearts have been consistent on their return to the top flight and sit third, the position Hibs finished in last term.

Individual players have seen a regression in their numbers, most notably striker Kevin Nisbet, who has just four league goals to his name this term. This time last year, the Scotland cap was on double that.

The defensive side of the game has also been a massive problem area, with no clean sheet since late September. Hibs kept 15 blanks in the league last term.

Against Livingston, the back four was a source of constant worry, with skipper Paul Hanlon and Paul McGinn both sent off for two bookings late in the game.

Midfield duo Joe Newell and Jake Doyle-Hayes offered little protection as they were completely outfought and outplayed by the tireless Stephane Omeonga and Jason Holt.

A woeful night for Hibs captain Paul Hanlon ended with a red card

What's on the horizon?

The reality is, Ross can right a lot of wrongs with what would be a seismic win in the League Cup final against Celtic on 19 December. But failing that, pressure will only increase on the Hibs boss with no showpiece final to fall back on.

The head coach has two league fixtures to wrestle with between then, first away to St Mirren on Saturday then at home to Dundee next Tuesday. Failure to pick up form could see Ross' men fall further down the table and draw closer to an unthinkable relegation dogfight.

But positive results in what - on paper, at least - appears to be two favourable games could kickstart Hibs going into the Hampden showdown with Celtic.

"Physically and mentally the players are strong enough to cope with the challenge," Ross added post-match. "What they have to show is they're strong enough to cope with the difficult positions we're in at the moment. We are not responding well to adversity."

'Hibs lack urgency' - analysis

Former Hamilton, Norwich & Preston manager Alex Neil on BBC Sportsound

Hibs have a cup final coming up. If these players think they're saving themselves for that, they're kidding themselves on. If I was Jack Ross, I'd have five or six of them not playing.

Former Hibernian midfielder John Rankin on BBC Sportsound

I don't think Hibs lack confidence, I think they lack urgency. It's about a lack of desire to stop the cross, stop the header. There wasn't enough energy from them.