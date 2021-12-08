Breidablik Women v Real Madrid Femenino

Attempt missed. Athenea Del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Line-ups
Breidablik Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Ívarsdóttir
- 13Arnadottir
- 18Árnadóttir
- 8Lillýardóttir
- 27Magnusdottir
- 9Ziemer
- 5Halldórsdóttir
- 17Tómasdóttir
- 21Antonsdóttir
- 11SoreeSubstituted forKristjánsdóttirat 45'minutes
- 7Albertsdóttir
Substitutes
- 14Sigurgeirsdóttir
- 15Kristjánsdóttir
- 16McCarty
- 19Georgsdóttir
- 22Halldórsdóttir
- 23Friðriksdóttir
- 25Jóhannsdóttir
- 26Sabido
- 55Kristjánsdóttir
Real Madrid Femenino
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rodríguez
- 2Robles
- 20Gálvez
- 4Peter
- 17Corredera
- 22Del Castillo
- 3Abelleira
- 21Zornoza
- 16Møller
- 10González
- 9Asllani
Substitutes
- 5Andrés
- 7Carmona
- 8Oroz
- 11Cardona
- 12Navarro
- 14García
- 15Florentino
- 18Rodriguez
- 27Fuente
- Referee:
- Desiree Grundbacher
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Babett Peter (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Agla Maria Albertsdóttir (Breidablik Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins Breidablik Women 0, Real Madrid Femenino 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Breidablik Women. Vigdís Kristjánsdóttir replaces Zandy Soree.
Half Time
First Half ends, Breidablik Women 0, Real Madrid Femenino 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marta Corredera (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Breidablik Women 0, Real Madrid Femenino 2. Kosovare Asllani (Real Madrid Femenino) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty Real Madrid Femenino. Kosovare Asllani draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Hafrún Halldórsdóttir (Breidablik Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenti Robles (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Caroline Møller (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Telma Ívarsdóttir.
Post update
Attempt saved. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Claudia Zornoza with a cross.
Post update
Kosovare Asllani (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Karitas Tómasdóttir (Breidablik Women).
Post update
Foul by Babett Peter (Real Madrid Femenino).
Post update
Hildur Antonsdóttir (Breidablik Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenti Robles with a cross.