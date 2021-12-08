Women's Champions League - Group B
Breidablik WomenBreidablik Women0Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid Femenino2

Breidablik Women v Real Madrid Femenino

Line-ups

Breidablik Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12Ívarsdóttir
  • 13Arnadottir
  • 18Árnadóttir
  • 8Lillýardóttir
  • 27Magnusdottir
  • 9Ziemer
  • 5Halldórsdóttir
  • 17Tómasdóttir
  • 21Antonsdóttir
  • 11SoreeSubstituted forKristjánsdóttirat 45'minutes
  • 7Albertsdóttir

Substitutes

  • 14Sigurgeirsdóttir
  • 15Kristjánsdóttir
  • 16McCarty
  • 19Georgsdóttir
  • 22Halldórsdóttir
  • 23Friðriksdóttir
  • 25Jóhannsdóttir
  • 26Sabido
  • 55Kristjánsdóttir

Real Madrid Femenino

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rodríguez
  • 2Robles
  • 20Gálvez
  • 4Peter
  • 17Corredera
  • 22Del Castillo
  • 3Abelleira
  • 21Zornoza
  • 16Møller
  • 10González
  • 9Asllani

Substitutes

  • 5Andrés
  • 7Carmona
  • 8Oroz
  • 11Cardona
  • 12Navarro
  • 14García
  • 15Florentino
  • 18Rodriguez
  • 27Fuente
Referee:
Desiree Grundbacher

Match Stats

Home TeamBreidablik WomenAway TeamReal Madrid Femenino
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home0
Away16
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Athenea Del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  2. Post update

    Babett Peter (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Agla Maria Albertsdóttir (Breidablik Women).

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Breidablik Women 0, Real Madrid Femenino 2.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Breidablik Women. Vigdís Kristjánsdóttir replaces Zandy Soree.

  6. Half Time

    First Half ends, Breidablik Women 0, Real Madrid Femenino 2.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marta Corredera (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Breidablik Women 0, Real Madrid Femenino 2. Kosovare Asllani (Real Madrid Femenino) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Penalty Real Madrid Femenino. Kosovare Asllani draws a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Hafrún Halldórsdóttir (Breidablik Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenti Robles (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Møller (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Telma Ívarsdóttir.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Claudia Zornoza with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Kosovare Asllani (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Karitas Tómasdóttir (Breidablik Women).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Babett Peter (Real Madrid Femenino).

  19. Post update

    Hildur Antonsdóttir (Breidablik Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenti Robles with a cross.

Top Stories