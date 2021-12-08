Servette Women v VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Match ends, Servette Women 0, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 3.
Line-ups
Servette Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Teixeira Pereira
- 13Tamplin
- 4FelberSubstituted forFleuryat 77'minutes
- 14Spälti
- 16Amaral Mendes
- 2TufoSubstituted forGrivazat 90+2'minutes
- 6Nakkach
- 9LagoniaSubstituted forGuede Redondoat 64'minutes
- 8MäendlyBooked at 80mins
- 20Padilla-Bidas
- 7Boho Sayo
Substitutes
- 17Droz
- 21Guede Redondo
- 23Fleury
- 33Grivaz
VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Weiß
- 4Hendrich
- 24WedemeyerSubstituted forDoorsounat 88'minutes
- 6Janssen
- 13Rauch
- 8LattweinSubstituted forCordesat 88'minutes
- 14Roord
- 28Waßmuth
- 10HuthSubstituted forStarkeat 59'minutes
- 19SvavaSubstituted forKnaakat 59'minutes
- 7BremerSubstituted forSmitsat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wilms
- 12Kassen
- 16Starke
- 18Smits
- 22van de Sanden
- 23Doorsoun
- 27Wagner
- 31Cordes
- 33Knaak
- Referee:
- Henrikke Holm Nervik
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Servette Women 0, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alyssa Grivaz (Servette Women) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Ilona Guede Redondo.
Goal!
Goal! Servette Women 0, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 3. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sandra Starke with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Servette Women. Alyssa Grivaz replaces Laura Tufo.
Post update
Corner, Servette Women. Conceded by Lisa Weiß.
Post update
Attempt saved. Léonie Fleury (Servette Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Corner, Servette Women. Conceded by Kathrin Hendrich.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Léonie Fleury (Servette Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandy Mäendly.
Post update
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Jill Roord tries a through ball, but Turid Knaak is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Jill Roord tries a through ball, but Turid Knaak is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Lotta Cordes replaces Lena Lattwein.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Sara Doorsoun replaces Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sandy Mäendly (Servette Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Post update
Sandy Mäendly (Servette Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mónica Mendes (Servette Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandy Mäendly with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Servette Women. Conceded by Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lena Lattwein with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Servette Women 0, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Turid Knaak.