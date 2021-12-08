Women's Champions League - Group A
Servette WomenServette Women0VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies3

Servette Women v VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Servette Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12Teixeira Pereira
  • 13Tamplin
  • 4FelberSubstituted forFleuryat 77'minutes
  • 14Spälti
  • 16Amaral Mendes
  • 2TufoSubstituted forGrivazat 90+2'minutes
  • 6Nakkach
  • 9LagoniaSubstituted forGuede Redondoat 64'minutes
  • 8MäendlyBooked at 80mins
  • 20Padilla-Bidas
  • 7Boho Sayo

Substitutes

  • 17Droz
  • 21Guede Redondo
  • 23Fleury
  • 33Grivaz

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Weiß
  • 4Hendrich
  • 24WedemeyerSubstituted forDoorsounat 88'minutes
  • 6Janssen
  • 13Rauch
  • 8LattweinSubstituted forCordesat 88'minutes
  • 14Roord
  • 28Waßmuth
  • 10HuthSubstituted forStarkeat 59'minutes
  • 19SvavaSubstituted forKnaakat 59'minutes
  • 7BremerSubstituted forSmitsat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wilms
  • 12Kassen
  • 16Starke
  • 18Smits
  • 22van de Sanden
  • 23Doorsoun
  • 27Wagner
  • 31Cordes
  • 33Knaak
Referee:
Henrikke Holm Nervik

Match Stats

Home TeamServette WomenAway TeamVfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home6
Away23
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Servette Women 0, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Servette Women 0, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alyssa Grivaz (Servette Women) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Ilona Guede Redondo.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Servette Women 0, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 3. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sandra Starke with a headed pass.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Servette Women. Alyssa Grivaz replaces Laura Tufo.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Servette Women. Conceded by Lisa Weiß.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Léonie Fleury (Servette Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Servette Women. Conceded by Kathrin Hendrich.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Léonie Fleury (Servette Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandy Mäendly.

  10. Post update

    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Jill Roord tries a through ball, but Turid Knaak is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Jill Roord tries a through ball, but Turid Knaak is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Lotta Cordes replaces Lena Lattwein.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Sara Doorsoun replaces Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sandy Mäendly (Servette Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  16. Post update

    Sandy Mäendly (Servette Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mónica Mendes (Servette Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandy Mäendly with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Servette Women. Conceded by Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lena Lattwein with a through ball.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Servette Women 0, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2. Jill Roord (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Turid Knaak.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women5320134911
2Juventus Femminile52218448
3VfL Wolfsburg Ladies522113768
4Servette Women5005019-190

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines55001901915
2Real Madrid Femenino53028629
3Zhytlobud-1 Women5113212-104
4Breidablik Women5014011-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino44001511412
2Arsenal Women430113589
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies4103513-83
4HB Køge Women4004115-140

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines430110289
2FC Bayern München Ladies42116247
3Benfica Women411227-54
4BK Häcken Women410329-73
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories